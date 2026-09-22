2026 Mahindra Thar OG Variant-wise Colour Palette Revealed: 8 Colours On Offer With 2 New Shades!

Mahindra has launched the 2026 Thar OG today, with updates to its styling, feature list and the colour palette on offer. The updated SUV is now offered with 3 variants called AXT, LXT and ZXT.

The revised colour palette now also offers 8 colour options, including 2 new shades. In this story, let’s take a look at what each of the colours looks like, and their variant-wise colour split:

Colour Options

With the 2026 Thar OG, Mahindra is offering 8 colour options. This is how each one looks:

Artemis Silver (NEW)

Jeans Blue (NEW)

Battleship Grey

Everest White

Stealth Black

Tango Red

Galaxy Grey

Deep Forest

Our Pick: From these options, we think the new Thar OG looks best in the Artemis Silver shade, with a rugged yet understated feel to it.

2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift: Variant-wise Colour Split

Now, let’s see what colours can be had in which variants:

Colour AXT LXT ZXT Everest White ✅ ✅ ✅ Battleship Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ Galaxy Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ Tango Red ✅ ✅ ✅ Stealth Black ✅ ✅ ✅ Deep Forest ✅ ✅ ✅ Artemis Silver (NEW) ✅ ✅ ✅ Jeans Blue (NEW) ✅ ✅ ✅

With this update, Mahindra has introduced a new top-spec variant called the ZXT in the Thar OG.

The new Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue shades are available with all variants, as are the other six existing hues.

Features & Safety

Over the outgoing version, the Thar OG adds some convenience features such as drive modes, push-button start/stop and a wireless phone charger. It is also equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, power-adjustable ORVMs, a 6-speaker sound system and manual AC.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability program (ESP), front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear view camera, all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold assist (HHA), hill descent control (HDC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and hill descent control (HDC).

Powertrains

Underneath, the Thar is powered by a choice of two diesel and one turbo-petrol engine options. There’s an optional 4WD setup available on the larger two engines along with a higher state of tune. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel mHawk Power 162 PS 119 PS 152 PS Torque 330 Nm 300 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission

Price & Rivals

The 2026 Thar OG is priced in the range of Rs 10.32 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out the detailed pricing here.

It has only two direct rivals in the Force Gurkha 3 Door and Maruti Jimny, but can also be compared to larger off-roaders like the Mahindra Thar Roxx, Force Gurkha 5 Door

CarDekho Says…

The Thar OG does not intend to disrupt its rich legacy, and instead take a more evolutionary path with some subtle, yet useful updates that help keep it fresh. A big part of this is the new colour palette, which offers a wide range of options, no matter what sort of personality you want your SUV to have. On one hand, you have the classier Greys, Black and White for an understated look, while the Tango Red, Jeans Blue and Deep Forest shades give it a more exciting and athletic look. No matter what look you prefer, the Thar OG offers it.

Which one of these colours is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!