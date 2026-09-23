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    2026 Mahindra Thar OG Variant-wise Features Explained: AXT, LXT, ZXT - Which Variant To Pick?

    Feature additions in the Thar OG are subtle, but play a big role in making the experience feel better-rounded.

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 23, 2026 13:53 IST
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    Published OnSep 23, 2026 13:25 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 23, 2026 13:53 IST
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    Mahindra Thar OG

    After giving the Scorpio N a minor facelift earlier this year, Mahindra has now introduced the new Thar OG. While its strong off-road credentials, butch styling and rugged nature stay intact, small improvements to the styling package, feature list and variants have been made to keep it fresh, besides a new suffix too. The 2026 Thar is available in 3 variants: AXT, LXT and ZXT, and this is how they differ, and which one should be your pick:

    Exterior

    Feature

    AXT

    LXT

    ZXT

    LED Headlamps

    ❌ (Halogen)

    ❌(Halogen) 

    ✅ 

    LED DRLs

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    LED fog lamps

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ✅ (with cornering lamps)

    Silver bumper accents

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Wheel arch cladding

    Side step

    ✅(Steel)

    ✅(Moulded)

    ✅(Moulded)

    Wheels

    16-inch steel

    18-inch diamond-cut alloys

    19-inch diamond-cut alloys

    LED Taillamps

    Fender-mounted radio antenna

    ❌ 

    • To take full advantage of the more modern look of the Thar OG, you will have to opt for the top-most ZXT variant, which gets you the larger alloy wheels and all-LED lighting.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    • The base AXT variant looks barebones with steel wheels and halogen headlamps, but it can be a great canvas for personalisation.

    • With this update, the Thar OG is now offered with up to 8 colour options. Take a closer look at each one of them here.

    Interior

    Feature

    AXT

    LXT

    ZXT

    Seat upholstery

    Vinyl

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Leatherette steering wheel wrap

    Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

    Instrument Cluster

    Analogue with monochrome MID

    Analogue with coloured MID

    Analogue with coloured MID

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    50:50 split-folding rear seats

    Rear AC vents

    Dead pedal

    ✅(AT only)

    ✅(AT only)

    Second row side armrest with cupholder

    • Despite its basic looks, the Thar OG comes quite loaded right from the base variant itself, with touches like split-folding rear seats, a height-adjustable driver seat, and even rear AC vents being standard inside.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    • Besides the seat upholstery and leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, the mid-spec LXT and the top-spec ZXT trims have no difference inside.

    Infotainment

    Feature

    AXT

    LXT

    ZXT

    Touchscreen Infotainment system

    ✅(10.25-inch)

    ✅(10.25-inch)

    Android Auto

    ✅(wireless)

    ✅(wireless)

    Apple CarPlay

    ✅(wired)

    ✅(wired)

    6-speaker sound system

    Steering-mounted controls

    • The AXT trim comes without an infotainment system, and you will have to purchase one as an official accessory or in the aftermarket.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    • The LXT and ZXT variants get a well-loaded infotainment package, although we wish Apple CarPlay were offered with wireless connectivity.

    Comfort & Convenience

    Feature

    AXT

    LXT

    ZXT

    Cruise control

    Passive keyless entry

    Climate control

    ✅(Manual with dials)

    ✅(Manual with electronic switches)

    ✅(Manual with electronic switches)

    Front USB charging ports

    ✅(1x Type-C, 1x Type-A)

    ✅(1x Type-C, 1x Type-A)

    Rear USB charging ports

    ✅(1x Type-C)

    ✅(1x Type-C)

    ✅(1x Type-C)

    Push-button start/stop

    Wireless phone charger

    Follow-me-home headlamp function

    Power-adjustable ORVMs

    Power windows

    ✅(With one-touch up/down for driver)

    ✅(With one-touch up/down for driver)

    Drive modes

    ✅2(Zip, Zoom)

    ✅2(Zip, Zoom)

    Terrain modes

    ✅3(Sand, Snow, Mud)^

    ✅3(Sand, Snow, Mud)^

    ^In Four-wheel drive versions only

    • The AXT variant gets you only the basics, including push-button start/stop and power windows.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    • Except for the wireless phone charger, there isn’t any notable feature missing in the LXT variant compared to the top-end ZXT.

    Safety

    Feature

    AXT

    LXT

    ZXT

    Airbags

    2

    2

    6

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Electronic stability program (ESP)

    Roll-over mitigation

    Hill hold assist (HHA)

    Hill descent control (HDC)

    Parking sensors

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    Parking camera

    ✅(Rear view)

    Rear wiper and washer

    Rear defogger

    ISOFIX child seat anchors

    • When it comes to safety, the Thar OG is well equipped with all essentials right from the base variant.

    • However, the side airbags for the front and rear seats and all-wheel disc brakes have been restricted to the top-end variant only; we feel they should’ve been made standard.

    • The top ZXT variant comes with front parking sensors from the factory, but for lower variants you can opt for them as an accessory.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    Powertrain Options

    Under the hood, the new Thar continues with the same powertrain set as the outgoing version. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion

    1.5-litre diesel 

    2.2-litre diesel mHawk

    Power

    162 PS

    119 PS

    152 PS

    Torque

    330 Nm

    300 Nm

    330 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive(AT only)/ Four-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive (AT only)/Four-wheel drive

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission

    To know more about which variants are available with which powertrain combinations, check out this article.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    Price & Rivals

    The 2026 Mahindra Thar OG is priced from Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Force Gurkha 3 Door and Maruti Jimny, and can also be compared to larger off-roaders like the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Force Gurkha 5 Door.

    CarDekho Says…

    With just three variants on offer, and a well-spread feature list, the Thar OG might just be the most well-rounded version of the 3-door off-roader we have seen till now. The base AXT variant remains a great blank canvas for hardcore off-roaders and buyers who prefer to extensively personalise and modify their SUVs, while the LXT variant provides a good value proposition. The new ZXT trim is also priced reasonably, and with the added features and safety will be an ideal choice if you are looking for the full-blown Thar OG experience in comfort.

    Which one of the Thar OG’s variants will be your pick? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Mahindra Thar OG Variant-wise Features Explained: AXT, LXT, ZXT - Which Variant To Pick?
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