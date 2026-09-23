2026 Mahindra Thar OG Variant-wise Features Explained: AXT, LXT, ZXT - Which Variant To Pick?

After giving the Scorpio N a minor facelift earlier this year, Mahindra has now introduced the new Thar OG. While its strong off-road credentials, butch styling and rugged nature stay intact, small improvements to the styling package, feature list and variants have been made to keep it fresh, besides a new suffix too. The 2026 Thar is available in 3 variants: AXT, LXT and ZXT, and this is how they differ, and which one should be your pick:

Exterior

Feature AXT LXT ZXT LED Headlamps ❌ (Halogen) ❌(Halogen) ✅ LED DRLs ❌ ❌ ✅ LED fog lamps ❌ ❌ ✅ (with cornering lamps) Silver bumper accents ❌ ✅ ✅ Wheel arch cladding ✅ ✅ ✅ Side step ✅(Steel) ✅(Moulded) ✅(Moulded) Wheels 16-inch steel 18-inch diamond-cut alloys 19-inch diamond-cut alloys LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ ✅ Fender-mounted radio antenna ❌ ✅ ✅

To take full advantage of the more modern look of the Thar OG, you will have to opt for the top-most ZXT variant, which gets you the larger alloy wheels and all-LED lighting.

The base AXT variant looks barebones with steel wheels and halogen headlamps, but it can be a great canvas for personalisation.

With this update, the Thar OG is now offered with up to 8 colour options. Take a closer look at each one of them here.

Interior

Feature AXT LXT ZXT Seat upholstery Vinyl Fabric Leatherette Leatherette steering wheel wrap ❌ ❌ ✅ Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ❌ ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster Analogue with monochrome MID Analogue with coloured MID Analogue with coloured MID Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ ✅ 50:50 split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ ✅ Dead pedal ❌ ✅(AT only) ✅(AT only) Second row side armrest with cupholder ✅ ✅ ✅

Despite its basic looks, the Thar OG comes quite loaded right from the base variant itself, with touches like split-folding rear seats, a height-adjustable driver seat, and even rear AC vents being standard inside.

Besides the seat upholstery and leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, the mid-spec LXT and the top-spec ZXT trims have no difference inside.

Infotainment

Feature AXT LXT ZXT Touchscreen Infotainment system ❌ ✅(10.25-inch) ✅(10.25-inch) Android Auto ❌ ✅(wireless) ✅(wireless) Apple CarPlay ❌ ✅(wired) ✅(wired) 6-speaker sound system ❌ ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted controls ❌ ✅ ✅

The AXT trim comes without an infotainment system, and you will have to purchase one as an official accessory or in the aftermarket.

The LXT and ZXT variants get a well-loaded infotainment package, although we wish Apple CarPlay were offered with wireless connectivity.

Comfort & Convenience

Feature AXT LXT ZXT Cruise control ❌ ✅ ✅ Passive keyless entry ✅ ✅ ✅ Climate control ✅(Manual with dials) ✅(Manual with electronic switches) ✅(Manual with electronic switches) Front USB charging ports ❌ ✅(1x Type-C, 1x Type-A) ✅(1x Type-C, 1x Type-A) Rear USB charging ports ✅(1x Type-C) ✅(1x Type-C) ✅(1x Type-C) Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ✅ Follow-me-home headlamp function ❌ ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable ORVMs ❌ ✅ ✅ Power windows ✅ ✅(With one-touch up/down for driver) ✅(With one-touch up/down for driver) Drive modes ❌ ✅2(Zip, Zoom) ✅2(Zip, Zoom) Terrain modes ❌ ✅3(Sand, Snow, Mud)^ ✅3(Sand, Snow, Mud)^

^In Four-wheel drive versions only

The AXT variant gets you only the basics, including push-button start/stop and power windows.

Except for the wireless phone charger, there isn’t any notable feature missing in the LXT variant compared to the top-end ZXT.

Safety

Feature AXT LXT ZXT Airbags 2 2 6 All-wheel disc brakes ❌ ❌ ✅ Electronic stability program (ESP) ✅ ✅ ✅ Roll-over mitigation ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist (HHA) ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill descent control (HDC) ✅ ✅ ✅ Parking sensors ✅(Rear) ✅(Rear) ✅(Front and rear) Parking camera ❌ ❌ ✅(Rear view) Rear wiper and washer ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅ ✅

When it comes to safety, the Thar OG is well equipped with all essentials right from the base variant.

However, the side airbags for the front and rear seats and all-wheel disc brakes have been restricted to the top-end variant only; we feel they should’ve been made standard.

The top ZXT variant comes with front parking sensors from the factory, but for lower variants you can opt for them as an accessory.

Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the new Thar continues with the same powertrain set as the outgoing version. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel mHawk Power 162 PS 119 PS 152 PS Torque 330 Nm 300 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive(AT only)/ Four-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive (AT only)/Four-wheel drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission

To know more about which variants are available with which powertrain combinations, check out this article.

Price & Rivals

The 2026 Mahindra Thar OG is priced from Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Force Gurkha 3 Door and Maruti Jimny, and can also be compared to larger off-roaders like the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Force Gurkha 5 Door.

CarDekho Says…

With just three variants on offer, and a well-spread feature list, the Thar OG might just be the most well-rounded version of the 3-door off-roader we have seen till now. The base AXT variant remains a great blank canvas for hardcore off-roaders and buyers who prefer to extensively personalise and modify their SUVs, while the LXT variant provides a good value proposition. The new ZXT trim is also priced reasonably, and with the added features and safety will be an ideal choice if you are looking for the full-blown Thar OG experience in comfort.

Which one of the Thar OG’s variants will be your pick? Let us know in the comments below!