Take 2026 Hyundai Bayon In 18 Real-life Images: A Bold New Look And A Quirky Cabin!

Hyundai has launched yet another compact SUV in its lineup, the Bayon, at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the Venue and the Creta, it focuses on a well-equipped cabin with multiple premium features. However, the Bayon sets itself apart with its muscular styling and a single engine option. From its distinctive exterior to its quirky cabin, here’s a closer look at the SUV through these 18 real-life images.

Design

The new Bayon gets a sharp front-end design, with a prominent bonnet and a muscular bumper.

Slim LED daytime running lights sit high up, while the main LED headlamps are positioned below them.

Black trim around the lights adds contrast, while the Hyundai logo adds a bold finishing touch on the bonnet.

A silver skid plate on the front bumper completes the SUV’s rugged look.

From the side, the Bayon gets chunky body cladding and sculpted panels that add to its muscular stance.

The 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels further enhance its appearance.

Other details include black roof rails, ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators, a shark-fin antenna, body-coloured door handles and a blacked-out B-pillar.

At the rear, the Bayon features LED tail lamps with a design theme similar to the front DRLs. The squared-off tailgate gets Hyundai and Bayon badging, while the integrated roof spoiler adds a sporty touch.

A muscular rear bumper and silver skid plate complete the rugged look, with the reverse lamps neatly integrated into the design.

Interior

The Bayon gets a cabin layout that stands apart from the interiors seen in other Hyundai models.

It features a dual-tone theme and a curved dual-display setup, giving the dashboard a modern appearance.

The overall layout also incorporates several distinctive design elements.

For instance, it features slim, vertically oriented AC vents, with the automatic climate control panel positioned between them. The curved display arrangement houses the infotainment touchscreen and digital driver’s display, keeping the main information and controls within easy reach.

The Bayon’s cabin also features circular elements that add a distinct character to the interior. These include the inside door handles and speakers, which stand out against the rest of the dashboard and door-pad design.

The steering wheel has a design similar to the units seen in the Hyundai Venue and Verna. However, it gets a distinctive detail in the form of a Morse-code-style Hyundai logo, adding a subtle point of difference to the cabin.

Note: The Bayon gets a dual-tone Gray and White cabin theme as standard on monotone colour options, which helps to give the cabin a bright and airy feel. However, with the matte and dual-tone exterior shades, you get a sportier all-black cabin with contrast red stitching, that will be easier to maintain as well.

Features And Safety

The Bayon gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. It also gets a vertically oriented automatic climate control panel.

Other features include ventilated front-row seats, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), a panoramic sunroof and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. Check out our launch story for more details on its feature list.

Safety features include front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat anchors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The 2026 Bayon also comes equipped with the Level-2 ADAS, which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam assist, automatic emergency braking and lane-keep assist. It also features auto-headlights and a 360-degree camera, along with blind view monitoring.

Powertrains

Hyundai offers the 2026 Bayon with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is shared with the Creta. Below are its detailed specifications.

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon is priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it alongside the Creta in the brand's compact SUV lineup. Bookings for the Bayon have been open for some time now, and here is a guide to help you with the process.

It also competes with models such as the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Citroen Aircross X, Honda Elevate and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Hyundai Bayon is an interesting addition to the brand’s lineup, but we feel its success will depend on how well it fits into the Indian SUV market. Buyers today have plenty of options, and standing out requires more than just a long feature list. The Bayon will need to offer a convincing overall package in terms of pricing, practicality, comfort and ease of ownership. Its unconventional design may appeal to buyers looking for something different, but it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to draw them away from more established choices.

Stay tuned to CarDekho as we get behind the wheel of the new Bayon soon and bring you our first-hand driving impressions!