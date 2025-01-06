You Can Save Up To Rs 67,000 On Some Maruti Arena Cars This January 2025
Modified On Jan 06, 2025 12:28 PM By Kartik for Maruti Alto K10
- 6.7K Views
-
- Write a comment
Maruti has skipped offering discounts on the Ertiga and new Dzire for the month of January
-
The Maruti S-Presso, Alto K10 and Celerio are offered with the highest discounts of up to Rs 67,100.
-
The regular variants of the MY2024 new Swift attract a total benefit of up to Rs 65,000
-
The 2024 units of the Maruti Wagon R gets a discount of up to Rs 62,100
-
While a benefit of Rs 15,000 for exchange and Rs 25,000 for scrappage is available on select models, these cannot be claimed together.
The biggest carmaker in the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki, is offering a range of benefits across its Arena line-up, except the Ertiga and new-generation Dzire. Benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses and scrappage benefits as well as special edition kits. The discounts apply to the current and last year's models, however, the older 2024 units attract a better discount. Let us have a look at the benefits available for each model under Maruti’s Arena portfolio.
Alto K10
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
MY24
|
MY25
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Scrappage Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 2,100
|
Up to Rs 2,100
|
Total Benefit
|
Up to Rs 67,100
|
Up to Rs 52,100
- Maruti is offering the highest amount of discounts on the automatic variants of the Alto K10.
-
If you prefer the manual and CNG variants of the Alto K10, the cash discount is reduced by Rs 5,000 for model year (MY) 24, resulting in total benefits of up to Rs 62,100.
-
The manual and CNG MY 25 units are also provided with a reduced discount of Rs 5,000 and a total benefit of up to Rs 47,100.
-
Other benefits remain the same across all variants regardless of model year.
-
The Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh.
S-Presso
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
MY24
|
MY25
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Scrappage Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 2,100
|
Up to Rs 2,100
|
Total Benefit
|
Up to Rs 67,100
|
Up to Rs 52,100
- Once again, the highest discounts apply to the automatic S-Presso variants only.
-
The CNG and manual variants of the S-Presso come with reduced cash benefits of Rs 5,000 across MY 24 and MY 25 units with total benefits of up to Rs 62,100 and Rs 47,100, respectively.
-
The cash discount differs across variants and depending on the model year, while other benefits remain the same.
-
The Maruti S-Presso is priced between Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.11 lakh.
Wagon R
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
MY24
|
MY25
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Scrappage Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 2,100
|
Up to Rs 2,100
|
Total Benefit
|
Rs 62,100
|
Rs 47,100
- The highest discounts apply to the automatic variants of the Wagon R.
-
The manual and CNG variants cash discount is reduced to Rs 30,000 for the MY 24 units, with the total benefit amounting to Rs 57,100.
-
The 2025 units also attract a lowered cash discount of Rs 15,000, the total discount summing up to Rs 42,100.
-
Benefits such as scrappage and corporate bonuses remain the same across all variants, regardless of model year.
-
Maruti has priced the Wagon R between Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.20 lakh.
Read More About: All Mass Market SUVs Expected To Be Launched In 2025
Celerio
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
MY24
|
MY25
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Scrappage Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 2,100
|
Up to Rs 2,100
|
Total Benefit
|
Up to Rs 67,100
|
Up to Rs 52,100
- The automatic variant of the Celerio attracts the highest benefits.
-
The manual and CNG variants get a total benefit of Rs 62,100 for the MY 24 unit, with scrappage and corporate bonus similar across all variants.
-
The 2025 units of the manual and CNG variety attract a total benefit of up to Rs 47,100 including a cash discount of Rs 20,000 while other benefits remain the same.
-
Maruti Celerio is currently priced between Rs 5.36 lakh to Rs 7.04 lakh.
Old Generation Swift
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
MY24
|
MY25
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Scrappage Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Total Benefit
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Up to Rs 35,000
- Both the automatic and manual variants of the old Maruti Swift receive the same benefits.
-
The CNG variant does not receive any cash discount, however, it is still eligible for an exchange or scrappage bonus if you trade in your older vehicle.
-
The old Maruti Swift was priced at Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh.
New-Generation Swift
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
MY24
|
MY25
|
Cash Discount
|
Worth Rs 40,000
|
Worth Rs 20,000
|
Scrappage Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Total Benefit
|
Up to Rs 65,000
|
Up to Rs 45,000
- Maruti Suzuki offers the highest amount of discount for the MY24 automatic variants of the Swift.
-
The manual and CNG variants get a reduced cash discount of up to 15,000 and Rs 35,000 for the MY25 and MY24 models, respectively.
-
The rest of the benefits remain consistent regardless of the powertrain you pick.
-
In addition to these discounts, Maruti Suzuki is offering the Blitz Edition kit, which comes with dealer-level accessories, at a special price.
-
The new Maruti Swift is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh.
Read More About: Hyundai Creta Electric vs Hyundai Creta N Line: Design Compared In Images
Old Generation Dzire
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
MY24
|
MY25
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Scrappage Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Total Benefit
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Up to Rs 40,000
- Even though the new-gen Dzire is on sale, one can consider the previous-generation model, considering the benefits offered with it. Maruti Dzire’s automatic variants receive the highest cash benefits across both model years.
-
The manual variants attract a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000 while other benefits remain the same.
-
The CNG variant of the old Dzire does not attract a cash benefit, however, Maruti is still offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000.
-
The old Dzire is priced between Rs 6.57 lakh and Rs 9.34 lakh.
Brezza
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
MY24
|
MY25
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Scrappage Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Total Benefit
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Up to Rs 35,000
- The highest discounts are applicable on the Zxi and Zxi Plus variants of the Brezza with manual and automatic transmissions.
-
The manual Lxi and Vxi variants receive a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the 2024 model for a total benefit of Rs 35,000.
-
The 2025 model of those variants does not get any cash discount, other benefits remain the same.
-
The CNG variant of the Maruti Brezza does not get any benefits, including scrappage.
-
The Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh.
Eeco
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
MY24
|
MY25
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Scrappage Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Total Benefit
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 35,000
- The offers mentioned here apply to all the Eeco variants.
-
The Maruti Eeco is priced at Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh.
Disclaimer
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.
These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti dealership.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.