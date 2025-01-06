Hyundai Creta Electric vs Hyundai Creta N Line: Design Compared In Images

Both the Creta Electric and Creta N Line are similar in design; however, the former features EV-specific elements, while the latter has a sportier look with red accents

The Hyundai Creta Electric was unveiled recently and is set to become the most affordable electric offering in Hyundai India’s lineup yet. The Creta Electric is designed close to the sportier-looking Creta N Line, however the two SUVs still have some differences, with Creta Electric getting some EV-specific design elements. Let’s see how close the all-electric Creta looks compared to its sportier ICE (internal combustion engine) version, the Creta N Line.

Front

While both the Creta Electric and Creta N Line feature the same position for the grille, the former has a closed-off panel with pixelated graphics, whereas the latter sports a honeycomb pattern. The all-electric Creta also includes a charging flap in the centre of the grille, which bears the 'Hyundai' logo. The Creta N Line, on the other hand, distinguishes itself with an 'N Line' badge at the front, along with a more prominent and aggressive bumper. The Creta N Line also features red accents on both sides of the bumper.

Both SUVs, however, get the same inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and vertical housings for the all-LED headlights. The lower-part of the bumper also has a radar module for ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Side

Both Creta Electric and Creta N Line look almost identical, thanks to blacked out roof and pillars. The Creta Electric additionally gets blacked out OVRMs (outside rear view mirrors) and silver finished side skirtings. The Creta N Line, on the other hand, gets red inserts below the doors.

Another noticeable difference on the side is alloy wheels on both SUVs. The Creta Electric gets aerodynamically designed 17-inch alloys, while the Creta N Line gets bigger 18-inch alloy wheels. It looks even sportier with red-painted brake callipers.

Rear

The overall design remains the same and both versions of the Creta feature inverted L-shaped connected LED tail lights. The Creta N Line, however, gets a red insert on the bumper, an extended roof spoiler, and a dual tip exhaust.

Interior

While the Creta Electric gets dual-tone black and white cabin theme, the Creta N Line gets an all-black interior with red inserts. The steering wheel on the all-electric Creta is a new 3-spoke unit and looks inspired from that in the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Creta N Line, on other hand, gets N Line-specific 3-spoke steering wheel. Both the models get a dual-screen setup on the dashboard and a panoramic sunroof.

The lower centre console is also different with tweaked controls for the electric version. Like the Ioniq 5, the Creta Electric also gets a steering column gear shifter. The Creta Electric additionally comes with V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality which allows you to power external load using the car's battery.

Creta Electric Battery Pack And Range

Hyundai is offering the all-electric version of the Creta with two battery pack options. The specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 42 kWh (Medium Range) 51.4 kWh (Long Range) ARAI-claimed Range 390 km 473 km

The Creta Electric’s battery pack can be charged from 10-80 percent in 58 minutes with a DC fast charger, while an 11 kW AC charger can charge the battery from 10 percent to full in 4 hours.

Price Range And Rivals

Hyundai Creta Electric Hyundai Creta N Line Rs 17 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 16.82 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh

The Hyundai Creta Electric will rival the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

All prices are ex-showroom

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.