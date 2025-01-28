You Can Now Check Out The Skoda Kylaq At A Dealership

Test drives of the sub-4 metre SUV are now underway at Skoda dealerships across India

Want to take a closer look at the Skoda Kylaq? We have some good news for you. The Czech carmaker’s sub-4 metre SUV has arrived at dealerships. Bookings are underway and interested customers can even take it out for a test drive. Even more good news is that deliveries of Skoda’s sub-4 metre SUV are now underway.

The Skoda Kylaq is offered in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige. If you had your eyes set on the Skoda Kylaq, then here’s a quick overview:

Skoda Kylaq: Exterior Design

The Kylaq is the first car from Skoda India to be based on the carmaker’s new Modern Solid design language.

Up front, it gets the familiar “butterfly” grille, while the LED DRLs and LED headlights are now split units. The bumper gets a chunky silver skid plate, which helps it in giving a butch look. In profile, the Kylaq looks more or less like a shortened Kushaq. It sits on 17-inch dual-tone alloys that gives it a neat and proportionate stance.

The rear-end features squared-out LED tail lamps, connected by a plastic strip with “SKODA” badging embossed on it.

As for colour options, the Kylaq comes in seven hues: Olive Gold, Lava Blue, Deep Black Pearl, Tornado Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel and Brilliant Silver.

Skoda Kylaq: Interior Design And Features Onboard

Step inside the Skoda Kylaq and you’ll notice that the dashboard layout and design is similar to the Kushaq and also borrows the same 2-spoke steering wheel from its elder SUV sibling.

It also comes loaded with all the features you need such as an 8-inch digital driver’s display, 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a single-pane sunroof. Skoda has also provided it with powered and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and keyless entry with push button start.

The Skoda Kylaq is also one of the safest sub-4 metre SUVs on sale with a full five-star rating from Bharat NCAP. This is no doubt helped by a strong body shell along with features such as six airbags, rear parking sensors with camera, electronic stability control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Skoda Kylaq: Engine Option

The Skoda Kylaq is offered with just a single turbo-petrol engine option. There is no other alternative fuel option available such as a diesel, CNG or a hybrid. You can take a look at the Kylaq’s specifications here:

Specifications Skoda Kylaq Engine 1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol Power (PS) 115 PS Torque (Nm) 178 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.68 kmpl (MT) / 19.05 kmpl (AT)

Skoda Kylaq: Price And Rivals

Prices of the Skoda Kylaq range from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.4 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Its rivals include the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Syros, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Nissan Magnite.

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

