Exclusive: Check Out The Skoda Kylaq's One-Below-Top Signature Plus Variant In 10 Real-life Images

The prices of the Signature Plus variant range between Rs 11.40 lakh and Rs 12.40 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)

The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech carmaker’s most affordable SUV offering in India that is offered in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. While we have already detailed the fully-loaded ‘Prestige’ variant of the sub-4m SUV in images, we have now exclusively gotten hold of some pictures of the one-below-top ‘Signature Plus’ trim. Let us take a look at what this variant looks like in real-life images:

Front

The Signature Plus variant of the Skoda Kylaq comes with a similar front design as the fully loaded trim.

It comes with the signature Skoda grille finished in black and a blacked-out bumper with a silver skid plate.

What is different though is that it comes with reflector-based LED headlights instead of the LED projector units found on the top-spec variant. Moreover, it gets a pixelated design on the LED DRLs which is not there in the fully-loaded Prestige trim.

Side

The Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus trim comes with 16-inch silver alloy wheels, black roof rails and chrome strip on the door handles. Do note that if you opt for the top-end variant, it comes with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

It also has a black cladding on the wheel arches that runs throughout the lower section of the car.

Rear

Like the front, the rear design of the one-below-top variant is identical to the top-spec trim. As such, it comes with LED tail lights connected via a black strip with “Skoda” lettering.

It also has a black bumper with a silver skid plate like the front fascia.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Deliveries Have Now Begun

Interior

Inside, the Kylaq Signature Plus variant comes with dual-tone black and grey fabric seat upholstery and fabric material on the door pads.

The dashboard, which looks identical to the top-end variant, features chrome surrounds on the AC vents, a 2-spoke leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, and front and rear centre armrests.

In terms of features, it comes with an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and auto AC with rear vents. Both front and rear passengers get USB type-C charging ports.

However, it misses out on a sunroof, powered front seats with ventilation and wireless phone charger, which are available with the top-spec Prestige variant.

Powertrain Options

The Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus variant comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* Fuel Efficiency MT - 19.65 kmpl / AT - 19.05 kmpl

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

The Signature Plus variant of the Skoda Kylaq is priced between Rs 11.40 lakh and Rs 12.40 lakh. Prices of the other variants range from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh. It rivals other sub-4m SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and also the Kia Syros.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.