Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Claimed Mileage Figures Compared

Published On Jan 28, 2025 08:01 AM By CarDekho for Skoda Kylaq

Although the Skoda Kylaq is available with only a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, it delivers better claimed mileage than some popular sub-4m SUVs

Kylaq vs rivals mileage compared

Skoda recently revealed the claimed fuel efficiency of its latest subcompact SUV, the Kylaq. While it is offered with only a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option, its claimed mileage figures are better than most of its rivals, including the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue. In this report, we compare the claimed mileage of the Skoda Kylaq against its rivals and find out how efficient it is in the subcompact SUV space

 

Before we jump directly into the claimed fuel efficiency, let’s first take a look at the engine specifications and power output figures of the Skoda Kylaq against its rivals.

Engine Specifications

 

Skoda Kylaq

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Kia Syros

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Hyundai Venue

Engine Capacity

1-litre turbo-petrol engine 

1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine/ 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine/ 1.5-litre diesel engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (also available with CNG)/ 1.5-litre diesel engine

1.2-litre NA petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel

1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel

1.5-litre NA petrol/ 1.5-litre petrol+CNG

1.2-litre NA petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel

Power

115 PS

110 PS (turbo-petrol) / 130 PS (T-GDi / 117 PS (diesel

120 PS (turbo-petrol)/ 100 PS (CNG)/ 115 PS (diesel) 

83 PS (NA petrol) / 120 PS (turbo-petrol) / 116 PS (diesel)

120 PS (turbo-petrol) / 116 PS (diesel)

103 PS (petrol) / 88 PS (CNG)

83 PS (N/A petrol) / 120 PS (turbo-petrol) / 116 PS (diesel)

Torque

178 Nm 

200 Nm (turbo-petrol) / 230 Nm (T-GDi / 300 Nm (diesel)

170 Nm (turbo-petrol,  CNG) / 260 Nm (diesel)

115 Nm (NA petrol) / 172 Nm (turbo-petrol) / 250 Nm (diesel)

172 Nm (turbo-petrol) / 250 Nm (diesel)

137 Nm (petrol) / 121.5 Nm (CNG)

114 Nm (NA petrol) / 172 Nm (turbo-petrol) / 250 Nm (diesel)

Transmission Options

6-speed MT,  6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 5-speed MT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT

 

MT - Manual Transmission

AT* - Torque Convertor Automatic Transmission 

DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

iMT= Clutchless Manual Transmission

Skoda Kylaq

Apart from the Skoda Kylaq, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the only SUV in its segment offered with a single petrol engine option. However, you can also configure the Brezza's 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most powerful SUV amongst the above-mentioned models, producing 130 PS and 230 Nm from its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol TGDi (direct injection) engine.

Kia Syros

The Korean offerings of the Sonet, Syros, and the Venue, follow next, producing 120 PS/ 172 Nm from their 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is on par compared to Kylaq's 115 PS/ 178 Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol.

Kylaq vs Rivals Claimed Fuel Efficiency Comparison

Model

Skoda Kylaq

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Kia Syros

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Hyundai Venue

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol engine 

1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine/ 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine/ 1.5-litre diesel engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine/ 1.5-litre diesel engine

1.2-litre NA petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel

1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel

1.5-litre NA petrol/ 1.5-litre petrol+CNG

1.2-litre NA petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel

Transmission Options

6-speed MT,  6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 5-speed MT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed MT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

19.68 kmpl(MT), 19.05 kmpl (AT) 

110 PS turbo-petrol: 

18.89 kmpl (MT)

17.96 kmpl (AT)

130 PS turbo-petrol: 

20.10 kmpl (MT)

18.20 kmpl (AT)

117 PS diesel: 

20.60 kmpl (MT)

21.20 kmpl (AT)

Turbo-petrol engine: 17.44 kmpl ( MT) 17.18 kmpl (AMT), 17.01 kmpl (DCT), 24 km/kg (CNG)

Diesel engine: 23.23 kmpl (MT), 24.08 kmpl (AT)

1.2-litre NA petrol: 18.83 kmpl (MT)

1-litre turbo-petrol: 18.7 kmpl (iMT) 19.2 kmpl (DCT)

1.5-litre diesel: 22.3 kmpl (MT) 18.6 kmpl (AT)

1-litre turbo-petrol: 18.2 kmpl (MT) 17.68 kmpl (DCT)

1.5-litre diesel: 20.75 kmpl (MT) 17.65 kmpl (AT)

Up to 19.89 kmpl (MT), 19.80 kmpl (AT)/ 25.51 km/kg (CNG)

1.2-litre NA petrol: 17 kmpl (MT)

1-litre turbo-petrol: 18 kmpl (MT) 18.3 kmpl (DCT)

1.5-litre diesel: 22.7 kmpl (MT) 

Mahindra XUV 3XO

  • If you are considering turbo-petrol engine options only, the Mahindra XUV 3XO’s 130 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine proves to be the most fuel-efficient, delivering 20.01 kmpl with the 6-speed manual gearbox. However, if you're looking for an automatic transmission option, the Sonet's 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with the 7-speed DCT, proves to be the most fuel-efficient choice, with a claimed mileage of 19.2 kmpl.

Tata Nexon

  • Notably, the Tata Nexon is the only SUV in its segment that offers a factory-fitted CNG kit coupled with a turbo-petrol engine option, delivering a claimed CNG mileage of 24 km/kg, which is lower than the Maruti Brezza's 25.51 km/kg, however it is paired to naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Skoda Kylaq

  • The Kylaq, on the other hand, has better claimed fuel efficiency when comparing its manual transmission variant figures with the turbo-petrol engine mileage of the Nexon, Sonet, Venue, and even the recently revealed Kia Syros.

Maruti Brezza

  • Except for the Maruti Brezza and the Skoda Kylaq, all other SUVs also offer a diesel engine option, which can be considered if you are looking for lower running costs.

 

Do note that the fuel efficiency numbers listed above are those claimed by the respective manufacturers. Actual mileage may vary depending on the factors such as driving conditions, vehicle maintenance, and weather.

 

Let us know in the comments below which sub-4m SUV you would prefer, along with your preferred transmission option.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Skoda Kylaq

