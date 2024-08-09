Modified On Aug 09, 2024 05:39 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv

Tata will announce the prices of Curvv ICE on September 2

Tata will offer the Curvv ICE in 4 broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished.

The pictured variant was the fully-loaded Accomplished Plus A variant in Flame Red colour.

Features on offer include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and ventilated front seats.

The SUV-coupe from Tata will be offered with three engines, including two turbo-petrol options and a range of transmissions.

Prices of the Curvv ICE are expected to start from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Along with the Tata Curvv EV, the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Tata Curvv has also reached some showrooms. We have now got our hands on the first set of images of the Curvv ICE at the dealership ahead of its launch. The variant in picture is the top-spec fully-loaded Accomplished Plus A variant, which is finished in the Flame Red colour. Let’s take a look at what the Tata Curvv offers:

Details Of The Exterior

The front profile of the ICE version has some resemblance to Tata's other SUV models. The grill gets chrome studs, which look to be taken from the Harrier. The top-spec variant gets an LED DRL strip with welcome and goodbye animation that remains the highlight of the front profile, while the LED projector headlights and fog lights are placed in a triangular housing on each side of the bumper.

The front bumpers have a honeycomb-like pattern with chrome elements. The front bumper also features front parking sensors and a camera, which is a part of the 360-degree setup.

Moving to the side, the Curvv gets a coupe roofline, flush-type door handles (with a small lighting bar), and 18-inch petal-shaped dual-tone alloy wheels. The wheel arches are finished in glossy black colour. You can also see the ‘Curvv’ moniker on the front doors, as seen on the Harrier-Safari duo and gets blacked-out ORVMs as well.

At the rear, it gets an LED tail light strip, a roof spoiler, and a tall boot lid. The ‘Curvv’ branding is finished in chrome, contrasting with the blacked-out bumper that has silver accents on it.

Cabin, Features, and Safety

Inside the cabin, it features a dual-tone burgundy colour-themed interior, with a 4-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel with burgundy finishing that has been colour-coordinated with the exterior paint option.

The steering wheel is seen with the brand’s illuminated logo like on newer Tata SUVs. It also gets a carbon-fibre-like trim insert on the passenger side of the dashboard.

Being the top-spec variant, it gets all the bells and whistles including a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Its safety net includes six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and forward collision warning.

Powertrain

The Curvv gets three engine options, detailed as below:

Engine 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine (new) 1.2-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 125 PS 120 PS 118 PS Torque 225 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Curvv also gets three drive modes on offer: City, Eco, and Sports.

Price and Rivals

The prices of the Tata Curvv are yet to be announced, but we expect it to start around Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Citroen Basalt, while serving as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates