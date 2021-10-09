You Can Check Out The Tata Punch In Showrooms From Today Onwards, Test Drives Begin As Well

Modified On Oct 09, 2021 10:06 AM By Dhruv for Tata Punch

The Tata Punch will be feature-rich offering in the Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh price bracket

Tata’s latest offering, the Punch, can now be seen in showrooms. While the launch of the mini SUV is on October 20, potential customers can check out the cars and test drive it by going to their nearest Tata dealership.

The Punch packs a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that makes 86PS, and can be had with a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission. It’s available in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The AMT can be had with all but the base Pure variant.

Size-wise, the Punch measures 3827mm in length, and has a 2445mm wheelbase. It’s also 1742mm wide, 1615mm tall, has a 187mm ground clearance and can wade through 370mm of water.

Features on board include a 7-inch free-standing touchscreen, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, auto AC, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push button start/stop and even connected car tech. The Punch will then be quite a loaded offering from Tata.

Safety features are made up of dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Punch lives up to its billing of being an SUV by offering a Traction Pro mode (only with AMT) that helps deal with tricky road conditions.

We expect that prices of the Punch to start around Rs 5.50 lakh. It will go up against the likes of Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Ignis, apart from the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios as well.