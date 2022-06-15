Modified On Jun 15, 2022 01:39 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue 2022

The updated subcompact SUV will get a refreshed styling with new features

Update: We have exclusively got the variant-wise features of the facelifted Hyundai Venue.

Hyundai is all set to launch the facelifted Venue tomorrow. The subcompact SUV’s official bookings are already underway and the Korean firm’s dealers will charge you Rs 21,000 to allocate a unit under your name.

Ahead of the 2022 Venue’s launch, we have in detail the details of its variants, features, engine specifications and colours. Here’s a quick recap of all the information we know:

2022 Hyundai Venue Looks

The exterior cosmetic changes make the Venue look sportier and bolder, while retaining its boxy silhouette. It features a new Tucson-inspired chromed grille, a twin headlight setup like earlier, but with new elements for the upper cluster and a more upright bumper. Its side profile is updated with new alloy wheels, while at the back, the design refresh is more prominent with the connected LED taillights and a restyled bumper.

2022 Hyundai Venue Engines

The updated Venue will continue with the same powertrains as earlier:

83PS/113Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed MT

100PS/240Nm 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed MT

120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

The turbo-petrol will lose the option of a manual gearbox and will only get the iMT (clutchless manual) and DCT options. The diesel engine is still a manual-only option and does not get the 6-speed AT from the Sonet as originally expected.

2022 Hyundai Venue Variants

Variants 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel E 5-MT - - S 5-MT - - S+ - - 6-MT S(O) 5-MT 6-iMT / 7-DCT - SX 5-MT - 6-MT SX(O) - 6-iMT/7-DCT 6-MT

A new S+/S(O) variant will be introduced, which will be offered with 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines. This should also reduce the starting price of the SUV’s turbo variants, which earlier began with the SX trim.

At the same time, we have the 1.5-litre diesel engine available with the lower-specced S+ trim, which should also lower the oil burner’s entry price. Lastly, the 1.2-litre petrol engine will now be available in higher-end SX trim as well.

2022 Hyundai Venue Interior

Going by our exclusive interior shots of the 2022 Venue, the cabin is now covered in a dual-tone black and beige theme, while an all-black theme might be exclusive to the turbo variants. Save for that, there are no changes made to the interior.

2022 Hyundai Venue Features

Hyundai has confirmed some feature additions of the 2022 Venue as follows:

Ventilated front seats

New flat-bottom steering wheel (from Creta)

A digitised instrument cluster (from the Carens)

Two-step reclining seats in the second row (segment-first)

Alexa and Google Voice Assistant support

New drive modes

Features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging, electric sunroof, cruise control, up to six airbags, and a rear view camera have been carried forward.

2022 Hyundai Venue Colours

The Venue will gain two new colours with the facelift, taking the tally up to seven options:

Typhoon Silver

Phantom Black (New)

Fiery Red

Denim Blue

Titan Grey

Polar White

Fiery Red with Black Roof Dual Tone (New)

2022 Hyundai Venue Expected Prices And Rivals

Currently, the Venue is priced from Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The updated SUV will command a premium over its current range. Its competition will include the likes of Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

