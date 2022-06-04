Published On Jun 04, 2022 10:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue 2022

Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV had recently crossed 3 lakh sales milestone having been on sale for three years in India

The pre-facelift model had garnered 50,000 bookings within 60 days of launch.

It had an average wait time of two months prior to its discontinuation.

Bookings are now open for the facelifted model for Rs 21,000.

It will be sold in five variants - E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O).

It will come with the same petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing model.

Hyundai will launch the facelifted SUV on June 16.

Hyundai has revealed the facelifted Venue and opened its bookings both online and offline for Rs 21,000. The SUV is slated to be launched on June 16. We have now got to know that the carmaker is expecting a tentative wait time of 12 to 16 weeks (3-4 months) for the new Venue.

Pre-facelift Hyundai Venue

The SUV was first brought to India in 2019 and it became an instant hit among buyers here. Hyundai had received 50,000 bookings for the SUV within 60 days of its launch. Toward the end of its lifecycle, the pre-facelift model had a waiting period ranging between one and three months. Of course, the global semiconductor shortage was the primary reason for the waiting period.

Hyundai had recently shared that the Venue has crossed the 3 lakh sales milestone in the three years it has been on sale. The carmaker will certainly be looking forward to replicating the same formula with the facelifted Venue.

Coming back to the refreshed Venue, it will be offered with the same petrol and diesel engines as the pre-facelift version, albeit with one big change. The turbo-petrol version with the 1-litre mill will no longer be available with the 6-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai is expected to price it at a premium over the outgoing model that, closer to its discontinuation, retailed between Rs 7.11 lakh and Rs 11.84 (ex-showroom Delhi). It will have the usual crop of sub-4-metre SUVs to take on, including the Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and Mahindra XUV300.

