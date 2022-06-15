Published On Jun 15, 2022 01:26 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue 2022

The 2022 Venue gets some new features including a 4-way powered driver’s seat and an air purifier

We already know that the facelifted Hyundai Venue will be sold in five broad trims: E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). In this story, let’s take a look at the various variant-wise features of the 2022 model:

Standout Features E S [over E] S+/S(O) [over S] SX [over S+/S(O)] SX(O) [over SX] Exterior Halogen headlights

Chrome-studded front grille

Body-coloured door handles and bumpers

15-inch steel wheels with covers Body-coloured ORVMs

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna

Automatic headlights LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

Cornering lamps

LED taillights

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

15-inch steel wheels with covers (1.2-litre petrol variants only)

16-inch wheels with dual-tone covers 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (diesel only) Chrome outside door handles

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Two-tone cabin theme

Adjustable headrests (front)

Fabric upholstery

Day/night IRVM Digitised instrument cluster

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear AC vents Flat-bottom steering wheel (DCT only)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (DCT only) Flat-bottom steering wheel

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Adjustable rear headrests

Two-step reclining rear seats

60:40 split rear seats

Rear armrest with cupholders

Hotkeys on IRVM (1.2-litre petrol only) Leatherette upholstery

Ambient lighting

Hotkeys on IRVM Comfort and Convenience Front power windows

Manual AC

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Front USB charger (C-type)

A 12V socket (front) Rear power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

2 rear USB chargers (C-type)

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Keyless entry (foldable key) Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Drive modes (DCT only)

Paddle shifters (DCT only)

Cruise control (1-litre turbo-petrol only)

Rear wiper and washer (1-litre turbo-petrol only)

Rear parcel tray Remote engine start (diesel only)

Sunroof

Push-button start/stop

Auto AC

Power-folding ORVMs

Puddle lamps

Wireless phone charger

Cooled glovebox

Cruise control (diesel only)

Boot lamp

Keyless entry (smart key) Remote engine start

4-way powered driver’s seat

Air purifier

Cruise control

Rear wiper and washer Infotainment N.A. 8-inch touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice recognition

4 speakers+2 tweeters Same as the S trim Blue Link connected car tech (1.2-litre petrol only)

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Alexa and Google voice assistant support (1.2-litre petrol only) Blue Link connected car tech

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Alexa and Google voice assistant support Safety Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Central locking

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Brake Assist (BA)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill-assist control (HAC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Rear defogger Reversing camera with guidelines Burglar alarm (1.2-litre petrol only) Side and curtain airbags

Burglar alarm

The Venue will be offered with the same petrol and diesel engines as the pre-facelift version, albeit with one big change.

Hyundai is expected to price it at a premium over the outgoing model, which retailed from Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.84 (ex-showroom Delhi). The sub-4m SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Nissan Magnite.

