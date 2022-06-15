English | हिंदी

Exclusive: Facelifted Hyundai Venue Variant-wise Features Out

Published On Jun 15, 2022 01:26 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue 2022

The 2022 Venue gets some new features including a 4-way powered driver’s seat and an air purifier

2022 Hyundai Venue

We already know that the facelifted Hyundai Venue will be sold in five broad trims: E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). In this story, let’s take a look at the various variant-wise features of the 2022 model:

Standout Features

E

S [over E]

S+/S(O) [over S]

SX [over S+/S(O)]

SX(O) [over SX]

Exterior

  • Halogen headlights

  • Chrome-studded front grille

  • Body-coloured door handles and bumpers

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Body-coloured ORVMs

  • Roof rails

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Automatic headlights

  • LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Cornering lamps

  • LED taillights

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers (1.2-litre petrol variants only)

  • 16-inch wheels with dual-tone covers

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (diesel only)

  • Chrome outside door handles

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Interior

  • Two-tone cabin theme

  • Adjustable headrests (front)

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear AC vents

  • Flat-bottom steering wheel (DCT only)

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (DCT only)

  • Flat-bottom steering wheel

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Adjustable rear headrests

  • Two-step reclining rear seats

  • 60:40 split rear seats

  • Rear armrest with cupholders

  • Hotkeys on IRVM (1.2-litre petrol only)

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Ambient lighting

  • Hotkeys on IRVM

Comfort and Convenience

  • Front power windows

  • Manual AC

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Front USB charger (C-type)

  • A 12V socket (front)

  • Rear power windows

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • 2 rear USB chargers (C-type)

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Keyless entry (foldable key)

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Drive modes (DCT only)

  • Paddle shifters (DCT only)

  • Cruise control (1-litre turbo-petrol only)

  • Rear wiper and washer (1-litre turbo-petrol only)

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Remote engine start (diesel only)

  • Sunroof

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto AC

  • Power-folding ORVMs

  • Puddle lamps

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Cruise control (diesel only)

  • Boot lamp

  • Keyless entry (smart key)

  • Remote engine start

  • 4-way powered driver’s seat

  • Air purifier

  • Cruise control

  • Rear wiper and washer

Infotainment

  • N.A.

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Voice recognition

  • 4 speakers+2 tweeters

  • Same as the S trim

  • Blue Link connected car tech (1.2-litre petrol only)

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Alexa and Google voice assistant support (1.2-litre petrol only)

  • Blue Link connected car tech

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Alexa and Google voice assistant support

Safety

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Central locking

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Brake Assist (BA)

  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

  • Hill-assist control (HAC)

  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

  • Rear defogger

  • Reversing camera with guidelines

  • Burglar alarm (1.2-litre petrol only)

  • Side and curtain airbags

  • Burglar alarm

2022 Hyundai Venue side

The Venue will be offered with the same petrol and diesel engines as the pre-facelift version, albeit with one big change.

2022 Hyundai Venue rear

Hyundai is expected to price it at a premium over the outgoing model, which retailed from Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.84 (ex-showroom Delhi). The sub-4m SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Nissan Magnite.

