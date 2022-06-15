Exclusive: Facelifted Hyundai Venue Variant-wise Features Out
The 2022 Venue gets some new features including a 4-way powered driver’s seat and an air purifier
We already know that the facelifted Hyundai Venue will be sold in five broad trims: E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). In this story, let’s take a look at the various variant-wise features of the 2022 model:
|
Standout Features
|
E
|
S [over E]
|
S+/S(O) [over S]
|
SX [over S+/S(O)]
|
SX(O) [over SX]
|
Exterior
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Venue will be offered with the same petrol and diesel engines as the pre-facelift version, albeit with one big change.
Hyundai is expected to price it at a premium over the outgoing model, which retailed from Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.84 (ex-showroom Delhi). The sub-4m SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Nissan Magnite.
