We Got These 8 Sedans In India In 2024

The list includes not only models from mass-market brands like Maruti and Honda, but also from luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW

Although the SUV body style has dominated the Indian car market in recent years, it doesn't mean that sedans have gone out of the market entirely. In fact, 2024 witnessed the launch of 7 new sedans, not just from popular mass-market brands like Honda and Maruti, but also from luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz. The list even features two new electric sedans, one each from BYD and BMW. Here’s a look at the top sedans that made their debut in India in 2024.

2024 Maruti Dzire

Price Range: Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh

The Maruti Dzire received a generational update this year, which brought not only comprehensive design changes but also new features and, most importantly, improved safety. The new Dzire completely differentiates itself from the Swift in terms of design, although it still shares the cabin and engine with the latter.

The Dzire is the first subcompact sedan in India to come with a single-pane sunroof. Other features on board the Dzire include a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, cruise control, and wireless phone charger. Its safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control. The Dzire is also the first Maruti offering to get a full 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

It uses a new 82 PS 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, and is also being offered with an optional CNG powertrain with a reduced output of 70 PS. The petrol version is available with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT transmission options, while the Dzire CNG can only be had with a 5-speed MT.

2024 Honda Amaze

Price Range: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh

Another subcompact sedan that got a generational update this year was the Honda Amaze. The Amaze now in its third-generation avatar resembles Honda City in a more compact form. The cabin is also new and it now gets a bigger 8-inch touchscreen and a wireless phone charger. The Amaze is the first subcompact sedan in India to come with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. Other safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), a rear view camera, and a LaneWatch camera.

The Amaze still uses the same 90 PS 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which was offered with its previous-generation version. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox.

BYD Seal

Price Range: Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh

The BYD Seal is an all-electric sedan which was launched in March 2024. The Seal is the brand's first sedan offering in India, the design of which looks inspired from the Porsche Taycan. Inside, it is loaded with tech and comes with amenities like a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, two wireless phone chargers, and ventilated and heated front seats. Safety features include 9 airbags, a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist , and autonomous emergency braking.

BYD is offering the Seal with two battery pack options – 61.44 kWh and 82.56 kWh – offering a claimed range of up to 650 km. It can be had in both two-wheel-drive (2WD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain options.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

Price Range: Rs 78.50 lakh to Rs 92.50 lakh

This year, we saw a range of new sedans from Mercedes-Benz, one of which is the sixth-generation E-Class, launched in a long-wheelbase (LWB) version. The new E-Class has a sharper design and an all-new cabin with a MBUX hyperscreen setup which looks inspired from the EQS electric sedan. Its feature list also includes a 4-zone auto AC with digital vent control, a 17-speaker Burmester sound system, and 64-colour ambient lighting. Safety features include 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ADAS.

The new E-Class comes in two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine options. The most powerful of them is a 3-litre six-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine which makes 381 PS.

New BMW 5 Series LWB

Price: Rs 72.90 lakh

Along with the new-generation E-Class, we also saw the arrival of the new-generation of its direct rival, the BMW 5 Series, that too in the LWB version for the first time. It is the third long-wheelbase model from BMW in India, after the 3 Series and 7 Series. The exterior highlights include BMW’s signature illuminated kidney grille and a sleek, swept-back LED headlight setup. The cabin is also new and comes loaded with amenities like a 14.9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, ambient lighting, 4-zone climate control, and an 18-speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system.

The BMW 5 Series LWB is only being offered with a single 258 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine option, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission offered with a mild-hybrid tech.

BMW i5

Price: Rs 1.20 Crore

BMW i5 is an all-electric derivative of the new-generation 5 Series sedan, which is being offered in India in a single-fully loaded variant as a full import. In comparison to its ICE (internal combustion engine) variant, the i5 gets a closed off grille, however the headlights and the overall fascia is still the same. On the inside, the BMW i5 gets an all-black cabin theme and the dashboard is dominated by the dual curved-display setup. It features the same 14.9-inch touchscreen unit and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display offered with the regular 5 Series. Its safety net includes six airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The i5 uses an 81.2 kWh battery pack offering a WLTP claimed range of up to 516 km. The power is delivered to all four wheels via its dual motor setup.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance

Price: Rs 1.95 Crore

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance takes the C-Class to next level with its Formula-1-inspired 2-litre 4-cylinder engine, which is also the world’s most powerful production-spec 4-cylinder engine. This engine generates a staggering total output of 680 PS and 1,020 Nm. The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance keeps the familiar C-Class shape but stands out with its bold AMG design elements. It has a longer front end and wider fenders, adding to its aggressive stance.

Inside, it gets AMG sport seats and steering wheel, all upholstered in Nappa leatherette. Like the regular C-Class, the car features the 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated seats, customisable ambient lighting and a 15-speaker Burmester audio system. On the safety front, it gets features such as seven airbags, active brake assist and 360-degree camera.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance

Price: Rs 3.3 Crore

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Performance is the most powerful version of the S-Class luxury sedan till date, with more than 800 PS and 1,400 Nm on offer. It is available in a single 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant and features plug-in hybrid technology paired with a powerful 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. While it still looks like a typical S-Class, it does feature AMG-specific highlights like grille and wheels for a sportier appeal.

In terms of equipment, the AMG S 63 E Performance comes with amenities such as a 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Its features list also includes 64-colour ambient lighting, 4-zone climate control, while its safety kit includes a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features such as lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

These were the top sedans which were launched in India this year. Which one would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments.

