2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Z2 Base Variant Explained

Mahindra recently updated the Scorpio N by giving it a facelift. With the update, it received multiple new additions such as a panoramic sunroof, a new, larger infotainment unit, and ventilated front seats. As the Scorpio N in the lower variants is priced very similarly to some of the compact SUVs, many will compare its base Z2 variant with other cars. So, let’s have a look at what the base variant has to offer:

Design

Looking at the front, the Scorpio N Z2 trim has a very basic look upfront with a blacked-out grille with a twin-peak Mahindra logo, blanked-off fog lamps, and halogen dual barrel headlamps, which give it a very purposeful look.

In profile, despite being the base variant, it does look substantial with the 17-inch steel wheels, blacked-out door handles, blacked-out ORVMs with LED turn indicators, and with the boxy SUV silhouette, it does stand out from the crowd. Higher variants, such as Z4 and Z6, get 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, whereas above the Z8 and Z8L variants, you get the 17-inch alloy wheels and 18-inch alloy wheels respectively.

At the rear, you get door like tailgate, which opens like a normal door, a black door handle, vertical LED taillamps, and a chunky bumper with reverse lamps integrated into it. On the higher variants, you get a rear integrated spoiler, body coloured tailgate handle, and rear wiper with washer and defogger

Colour Options

The Scorpio N facelift with the base Z2 variant is offered with Everest White, Stealth Black, and Deep Forest. To know more about how it looks in these colours, check our variant-wise colours story.

Interior

Step inside the Scorpio N Z2, and you will be happy to note that the cabin theme is actually not that bare-bones like the exterior looks. The dual-tone brown and grey dashboard has AC vents in the older style, a smaller 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, and manual climate control switches.

The overall cabin appeal is good with the fabric seats that will last longer, second row air-con vents being standard from the base variant itself, and having 3-point seat belts for all passengers, making this SUV safer than before. The third row remains the same as before, which is best suited for short-duration drives.

Features

The base Z2 trim of the Scorpio N features a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted audio controls, manual climate control, second row AC vents, and all four power windows. The Z2 has the basics covered with the updated Scorpio N. Overall, a pretty bare-bones feature set, but one can also customise it with the accessories catalogue from Mahindra.

It does miss out on electrically adjustable ORVMs, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, seat height adjust, and rear wiper, which are present from the Z4 variant onwards. To know what more it gets on higher variants, checkout the variant-wise features explained story.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Scorpio N comes standard with 2 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), ABS with EBD, three-point seatbelts for all seats, hill descent control(HDC), all-wheel disc brakes, reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Scorpio N for the higher variants offers 4 more airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) with the top spec variant as well.

Powertrain Options

The base Z2 is available with a 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with lower state of tune. As we drove the Scorpio N during our road test, it felt like a beast, with excellent pull and performance with these engines, and with the base variant also offering similar performance, you will have an exciting driving experience for sure. Here’s a detailed specification of each engine:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 203 PS 132 PS Torque 370 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Drivetrain RWD RWD

*MT-Manual Transmission, RWD- Rear-wheel Drive.

Price & Rivals

The Z2 trim starts at Rs 13.69 lakh for petrol manual, and for the diesel manual goes up to Rs 14.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scorpio N can be an alternative to monocoque SUVs like the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, and the MG Hector; the Toyota Innova Crysta can also be considered, as it is also a body-on-frame vehicle.

CarDekho Says…

As we explored the Z2 trim of the updated Scorpio N, it does still have the bare-bones feel to it with the limited equipment list as compared to other cars in this segment or even when compared to some similar-priced compact SUVs.

Where it does shine ahead of those rivals in the segment is having a powerful set of engines on offer, with a petrol and a diesel engine on offer, with the same performance as the higher variants.

Overall, we do recommend this variant if you are on a budget for a seven-seat SUV and are looking for a powerful set of engines, and are willing to compromise on the extra features such as a sunroof, LED headlamps, and a better infotainment system.

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