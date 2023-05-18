Modified On May 18, 2023 05:40 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Tiguan

The flagship Volkswagen also receives a more efficient BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine

Updated Tiguan is now priced at Rs 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Gets a new dual-tone interior, wireless charging, parking assist, and rear seat belt reminder.

Comforts include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone AC, an 8-inch touchscreen system, and six airbags.

Gets the same (but updated) 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 7-speed DSG and AWD.

Volkswagen has launched the BS6 Phase 2 compliant Tiguan SUV at Rs 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Still offered in the single “Elegance” variant, it attracts a premium of Rs 50,000 over its previous version. Here’s what is new in the SUV:

What’s New?

The updated Tiguan gets no change to the exterior styling. However, the interior is now finished in a dual-tone Storm Grey shade. In terms of features, it gets wireless charging and park assist. The latter is a Level 1 ADAS feature and based on the cameras and sensors, operates the steering wheel while parking for added convenience. For added safety, rear seat belt reminder has been introduced as well.

Existing Set Of Features

The Tiguan is already equipped with matrix LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen system, and paddle shifters. Safety features include six airbags, hill start assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera.

Updated Powertrain

Powering the Tiguan is the same 2-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine, now RDE compliant. It develops 190PS and 320Nm and comes paired with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) transmission. 4Motion Drive, Volkswagen speak for all-wheel drive, is also offered as standard. With the emission norms update, the Tiguan claims to be seven per cent more fuel efficient, delivering 13.54kmpl.

Rivals

The Volkswagen Tiguan locks horns with the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5 Aircross.

