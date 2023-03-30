Top 10 Turbo Petrol cars Under Rs 15 Lakh

Published On Mar 30, 2023 08:25 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue N Line

The turbocharged engines offer benefits of increased power and torque, and better fuel economy too

Turbocharged petrol engines have gone from being a niche to becoming commonplace among the mass-market offerings. Manufacturers are mainstreaming turbo-petrol cars, which offer an engaging drive experience with decent fuel efficiency as well. These days, you have many cars priced under Rs 15 lakh with turbocharged petrol engines that offer over 100PS of performance.

Here are the top 10 turbo-petrol cars that you can consider in that budget:

Mahindra XUV700

Best Variant MX Price Rs 13.95 lakh Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 200PS Torque 380Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency -

Perhaps the most impressive option on this list is the entry level XUV700. While it does not get much in terms of premium features, you still get a spacious mid-size SUV with 200PS on tap. In our road tests, we were able to achieve a 0-100kmph sprint time in 9.48 seconds. There’s also a 185PS 2.2-litre diesel engine on offer, which comes coupled with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The top-spec variant of the XUV700 goes up to Rs 25.48 lakh which comes with all-wheel-drive and ADAS features.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Best Variant Z4 E Price Rs 14.74 lakh Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 203PS Torque 380Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (Tested) 11.72kmpl (AVG)

The Scorpio N uses the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that does its duties on the XUV700. This SUV is a seven-seater as standard so offers increased practicality. The only variant in budget is the one above base, still with the manual transmission only and the six-speed automatic would cost you an extra Rs 1.5 lakh. The Scorpio N petrol-AT, in our tests, covered the 0-100kmph sprint in 10.16 seconds. It also gets the choice of a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which can be had in two tunes, depending on the variant. It’s priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh.

Hyundai Verna 2023

Best Variant SX Turbo MT Price Rs 14.84 lakh Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 160PS Torque 253Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (Claimed) 20kmpl

The new Hyundai Verna Turbo’s entry-level SX Turbo MT is priced just within budget. Powering the sixth-generation sedan is a 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which gets six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic) options. With a claimed fuel economy of 20kmpl, the Verna Turbo also claims a 0-100kmph time of 8.1 seconds. It can also be had with a 115PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor. The sedan ranges from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus/Taigun

Best Variant Virtus - Topline / Taigun - Highline AT Price Rs 14.70 lakh / Rs 14.96 lakh Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS Torque 178Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency (Claimed) 19.4kmpl / 18.12kmpl

The Taigun and Virtus are offered with turbo-petrol engines only, so technically, you can get any variant of it under Rs 15 lakh. However, only the 1-litre turbo-petrol unit falls within budget. The best variant of the Taigun in this budget is the mid-spec Highline AT while the best option for the Virtus is the top variant with that engine mated to a manual transmission. That very powertrain option for the sedan can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 10.66 seconds. The other turbo option for both models, at a higher price, is the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which gets the option of a seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic).

Skoda Slavia / Kushaq

Best Variant Ambition MT Price Rs 14.94 lakh (Slavia) / Rs 14.99 lakh (Kushaq) Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 150PS Torque 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (Tested) 15.85kmpl (AVG)

Thanks to a recent update, the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq have an edge over their Volkswagen counterparts. The Skoda twins are now available with the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual, with the mid-spec Ambition variant which is priced under Rs 15 lakh. The Slavia 1.5 Turbo’s tested 0-100kmph time is a flat nine seconds.

Within the same budget, if you want the convenience of an automatic, you can look at Ambition 1-litre AT or if you want a more equipped variant, check out the top-end Style 1-litre MT. The Skoda Slavia ranges from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh, while the Kushaq is priced between Rs 11.59 lakh and Rs 19.69 lakh.

Mahindra Thar

Best Variant LX P MT Hard Top Price Rs 14.28 lakh Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 150PS Torque 320Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency (Tested) 10.98kmpl (AVG)

While a petrol off-roader might not be the preference for the enthusiasts, it can still be seen as a lifestyle SUV. At this price point, you can get the fully-loaded manual variant of the 4WD Thar. You can also opt for the Thar’s rear-wheel drive variant which gets a petrol-automatic combination. With the Thar LX P AT, we were able to sprint from 0-100kmph in 10.21 seconds. The SUV can be opted with a 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, while its RWD variant gets a 117PS 1.5-litre diesel unit. The off-roader retails from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh.

Hyundai Venue N Line

Best Variant N8 DCT Dual Tone Price Rs 13.74 lakh Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120PS Torque 172Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Fuel Efficiency -

The top-spec variant of the Hyundai Venue N Line is available in budget, maybe even with its on-road price. The SUV is offered with a 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic). Since this is the N Line, the carmaker has also improved its suspension and steering wheel feedback for a sportier ride and handling. The N Line range is priced from Rs 12.60 lakh to Rs 13.74 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Best Variant XZA Plus Red Dark AMT Price Rs 13 lakh Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 120PS Torque 170Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT Fuel Efficiency (Claimed) 17.1kmpl

Tata offers a turbo-petrol engine as standard with the Nexon. You can opt for the Nexon’s top-spec variant in the limited-run Red Dark edition in this budget, with either manual or automatic transmission. The 120PS turbo-petrol motor can make the SUV’s manual variant run from standstill to 100kmph in 13.33 seconds. The other option onboard is a 110PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, which also gets the choice of a manual or an AMT. The subcompact SUV ranges from Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh.

Hyundai i20 N Line

Best Variant N8 DCT Price Rs 12.27 lakh Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120PS Torque 172Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT Fuel Efficiency (Claimed) 20kmpl / 20.25kmpl

Anyone wanting a turbo hatch has the option of the Hyundai i20 N Line and you can easily get the fully-loaded top variant in this budget with spare change for further accessories or improvements. The already-sporty hatchback gets stiffened suspension and weighted steering wheel for a sportier experience in this N Line version. Not only that, but its throatier exhaust note adds more to the ‘N Line’ value. For those wanting a manual stick, there is the option of an iMT (manual without clutch pedal) over here. The iMT variant ran the 0-100kmph sprint in 11.21 seconds, while the regular i20’s turbo-DCT variant achieved the same in 10.88 seconds. The hot hatch retails from Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 12.27 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

Best Variant W8 (O) TurboSport Price Rs 12.90 lakh Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 130PS Torque Up to 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (Claimed) -

While the XUV300 gets a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as standard, the TurboSport variant gets a more powerful 130PS version of it. You can opt for all the variants of the XUV300 for the turbo-petrol engine, but for the enthu-cutlets, the TurboSport is the one to consider. The subcompact SUV ranges from Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh.

You can even opt for some turbo-petrol cars under the budget of Rs 10 lakh, but these are some of the best options on sale for the slightly bigger budget.

(All Prices Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Note: We have used our tested 0-100kmph times and fuel efficiency figures as recorded from our road tests, wherever possible.

