Volkswagen Polo BS6 Variant-wise Prices Revealed

With the BS6 upgrade, the Polo loses out on the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission

It is offered in three variants: Trendline, Comfortline Plus (new), and Highline Plus.

1.5-litre TDI diesel and 1.2-litre TSI turbo petrol discontinued.

1.0-litre MPI upgraded to meet BS6; new 1.0-litre TSI turbo introduced.

The Polo GT featuring the new 1.0-litre TSI is now only offered with a 6-speed manual.

The Polo GT petrol has become a manual-only from an automatic-only model.

The Polo GT diesel discontinued.

Highline Plus featuring the new 1.0-litre TSI can be had either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Only the Highline Plus and GT variants get the new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Volkswagen announced the price range of the BS6 versions of the Polo and Polo GT in March 2020. We now have the variant-wise prices of the Polo range, which is offered in four variants: Trendline, Comfortline Plus (new), Highline Plus and GT. While Volkswagen offers the Polo with two petrol engines, the new turbo-petrol unit is limited to the Highline Plus and GT variants.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel motor have been discontinued. Volkswagen has introduced a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which has essentially replaced the old 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit. The new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 110PS and 175Nm. The existing 1.0-litre MPI petrol unit has been upgraded to meet BS6 emission norms and produces the same output as before: 76PS and 95Nm.

With the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, VW has also introduced a new 6-speed automatic gearbox. The standard Polo gets an automatic option for the first time.This turbo motor comes mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The AT gearbox, however, is limited only to the top-spec Highline Plus variant.

On the other hand, the Polo GT was offered with a 1.2-litre petrol motor (105PS/175Nm) that was paired to a 7-speed DSG. In the BS6 era, Volkswagen is offering the Polo GT with the new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is coupled with a 6-speed MT. This is the first time that the Polo GT is being offered with a manual gearbox instead of an automatic.

Here’s a look at its prices:

Variant BS4 Polo BS6 Polo Difference Polo 1.0-litre MPI Trendline (non-metallic) Rs 5.84 lakh Rs 5.83 lakh - Rs 1,000 Trendline (metallic) Rs 5.94 lakh Rs 5.93 lakh - Rs 1,000 Comfortline (non-metallic) Rs 6.78 lakh Rs 6.77 lakh - Rs 1,000 Comfortline (metallic) Rs 6.88 lakh Rs 6.87 lakh - Rs 1,000 Highline Plus Rs 7.78 lakh Discontinued - Polo 1.0-litre TSI Highline Plus MT - Rs 8.02 lakh - Highline Plus AT - Rs 9.13 lakh - Polo GT Rs 9.78 lakh Rs 9.60 lakh - Rs 18,000

As seen in the table, the BS6 Polo with the 1.0-litre MPI engine costs Rs 1,000 less than its BS4 counterpart. The Polo GT, on the other hand, costs Rs 18,000 less as compared to its BS4 version.

In terms of features, the Polo continues to be offered with the same equipment list as before. It includes cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, auto AC with rear AC vents, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety features on offer include dual front airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors.

The BS6 Polo is now a petrol-only offering and is priced between Rs 5.83 lakh and Rs 9.60 lakh. It takes on other premium hatchbacks such as the Maruti Baleno /Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz , Hyundai Elite i20, and the upcoming BS6 Honda Jazz.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

