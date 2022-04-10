Car News That Mattered This Week(April 4-10): 2022 Kia Seltos And Sonet Launched, Tata Curvv EV Concept Revealed, New Maruti Ertiga Bookings Open

Published On Apr 10, 2022 10:31 AM By Sonny

Most of the news this past week has been about future EVs, while some popular models were updated with more features

In the first full week of April 2022, we got a glimpse of future EVs coming to India and bid farewell to the Volkswagen Polo. At the same time, Kia updated its SUVs to offer more safety features as standard while Maruti revealed important details of the upcoming 2022 Ertiga.

Here’s a quick low-down:

2022 Kia Seltos And Sonet Launched

Kia has updated its most popular models to offer more features across more variants along with new features too. The standard safety kit for both the Seltos and Sonet has been expanded to include front side airbags (four total) among other features. The Sonet now gets a semi-digital instrument cluster in its top trims. Additionally, the Seltos now gets the choice of an iMT (clutchless manual) with the diesel engine . The prices for both have gone up with the added features.

Goodbye, Volkswagen Polo

The fifth-gen Polo has finally ended its run in India after 12 years. Volkswagen has stopped production of the hatchback and also launched a special ‘Legend Edition’ variant to bid it farewell. The Polo is likely to return as a new-gen model, but not before 2023.

New Hyundai Creta iMT and Knight Edition

The Hyundai Creta has been updated for 2022 as well with the introduction of the iMT (clutchless manual) option for the 1.5-litre petrol engine only. It also gets a new Knight Edition cosmetic package that gives the SUV a blacked-out appearance. There has been a slight reshuffle of the variant list as well.

Tata Curvv Concept Revealed

Tata previewed the next stage of its EV lineup with the Curvv SUV coupe concept . It showcases the brand’s latest design language for sporty and premium SUVs. The Curvv concept is based on the Gen2 platform that will spawn EVs with a range of up to 500km. Its production version will arrive by 2024 with a combustion-engine option to follow the EV.

Facelifted Maruti Eritga Bookings Open

The updated version of the Ertiga MPV is slated to launch in April. Maruti has officially opened the pre-bookings and revealed some of its biggest changes. The Ertiga will get a new version of its 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech and the choice of a new 6-speed AT. The premium version of this MPV, the XL6, will get the same updates and more features. It will be arriving on April 21 .

Kia EV6 Spied

The first of Kia’s dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) based on the new electric platform is the EV6. This sporty crossover that debuted in 2021 has now been spied testing in India . It is expected to be launched here as a premium CBU EV by mid-2022.

Price Hikes

Multiple carmakers will be raising their prices across the range this April. This past week, the following brands revealed their updated price tags:

