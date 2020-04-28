New Volkswagen T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace Can Now Be Booked Online And Delivered At Your Doorstep

Modified On Apr 28, 2020 12:38 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen T-Roc

In fact, all Volkswagen models can be booked via this alternative sales channel

Available across 137 dealerships and 116 service stations across India.

Volkswagen is also offering exchange and loyalty bonus on the Polo and Vento.

Customers can request a pickup or drop service to visit the showroom or workshop.

India is under a lockdown at least till May 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic. All car dealerships across the country are temporarily shut. This has led to carmakers introducing their online retail sales platforms. In the case of Volkswagen, it has tied up with 137 dealerships and 116 service stations across India to put this initiative into effect.

You can check out Volkswagen’s online retail platform here . The process begins with the selection of the model that you are interested in, followed by the registration. Volkswagen has also included the recently launched T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace SUVs in its product portfolio that is available for purchase on this platform. You can also avail exchange and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 15,000 on the Polo and Vento.

The concierge service is enabled once the customer books the model online. Volkswagen will send a verification OTP on the customer’s registered mobile number once the registration process is completed. Customers who are willing to visit the showroom or workshop can request for a pickup and drop service via their chosen dealership.

Volkswagen has stated that all its facilities and vehicles will be sanitised regularly for the safety of its employees and customers. Commenting on the same, Steffen Knapp, Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, digitalization has been the core principle of our strategies. With the launch of our simple, secure and user-friendly online retail platform, we are pushing the boundaries of end-to-end retail sales and strengthening our commitment to customers. We aim to provide our customers the flexibility in choosing their preferred Volkswagen product through a contactless channel.”

