One Last Run: Volkswagen Polo Gets A Legend Edition

Modified On Apr 04, 2022 11:37 AM By Tarun for Volkswagen Polo

The limited edition also marks 12 years of Polo in India

Basically a celebratory send-off to the VW Polo.

Priced the same as GT TSI, which retails at Rs 10.25 lakh.

Only limited stocks available across the country.

Gets the ‘Legend’ badging, side body graphics, black trunk garnish, and a blacked out roof.

Offered with the top-spec GT TSI variant, which uses the 110PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed AT.

Volkswagen has introduced the Polo ‘Legend’ edition before its production ceases. The limited edition is basically the last leftover units of the Polo across the country. So, hurry up, as it’s your last chance to own one.

The VW Polo Legend gets the exclusive ‘Legend’ badging on the fender and boot, side lower-body graphics, black trunk garnish, and a blacked out roof. It’s based on the top-spec GT TSI variant, thus loaded with all the bells and whistles.

The Legend, since based on the top-spec GT TSI, gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, cruise control, automatic wipers, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors. It was one of the first cars in India to secure a strong safety rating (4 stars).

The Polo GT TSI gets the 110PS/175Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. You can opt for a 6-speed manual stick with this turbo-engine in the mid-spec Comfortline and Highline Plus variants. The Polo also gets a 75PS/95Nm 1-litre MPI engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, but only for the base-spec Trendline and mid-spec Comfortline.

With this, VW also celebrates 12 years of the hatchback, which was launched in India back in 2010. The hatchback has never received a generation update nor a major facelift. It has just gone through some cosmetic upgrades, feature additions, and powertrain changes. Meanwhile, VW has hinted that the new-generation Polo might return to India in future.

The Polo Legend does not command any premium over the GT TSI, which retails at Rs 10.25 lakh. The hatchback’s range starts from Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai i20 , Honda Jazz , Tata Altroz , Maruti Suzuki Baleno , and Toyota Glanza .

