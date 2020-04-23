2020 Volkswagen Polo and Polo GT BS6 Mileage Figures Revealed

Published On Apr 23, 2020 05:38 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Polo

While the Polo’s 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine has been upgraded to BS6, it also gets a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Volkswagen launched the Polo and Vento BS6 in March 2020.

Both are petrol-only offerings in the BS6 era.

The 1.0-litre MPI unit makes 75PS/95Nm, while the 1.0-litre TSI turbo produces 110PS/175Nm in the Polo.

The claimed mileage figures stand at 17.75kmpl and 18.24kmpl for the 1.0-litre MPI and 1.0-litre TSI engines respectively.

Vento BS6 is offered only with the 1.0-litre TSI engine.

While some carmakers have upgraded both petrol and diesel engines to meet the BS6 emission norms, others have done away with the diesel versions of their offerings. Volkswagen is one such brand. It introduced the BS6-compliant version of the Polo in March and has now officially revealed the claimed mileage figures of both the petrol engines offered on the hatchback. The 1.0-litre MPI engine returns 17.75kmpl while the 1.0-litre TSI unit offers 18.24kmpl.

Volkswagen offers the Polo with the same 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine as before, albeit in BS6 avatar. Its output of 76PS and 95Nm has remained unchanged. The Polo is also offered with a more powerful 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol motor that develops 110PS and 175Nm, but is limited to the Highline+ and GT variants only. While the 1.0-litre MPI engine is mated to a 5-speed MT, the 1.0-litre TSI engine comes paired to a 6-speed MT and AT.

The 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine, in its BS4 guise, offered a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.78kmpl, 1.03kmpl more than its mileage figure in the BS6 form. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre TSI is a new engine.

Volkswagen launched the BS6 version of the Polo and Vento in March 2020. Both share the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. Even though Volkswagen is yet to announce the claimed mileage figure of the BS6-compliant 1.0-litre petrol Vento, we expect it to be similar to that of the Polo.

