Volkswagen Polo Modified As A Futuristic Blue Sporty Hatchback With Side Exhausts

Modified On Apr 15, 2022 10:42 AM By CarDekho for Volkswagen Polo

It’s a ground-hugging sporty hatchback with performance, suspension, engine, and design modifications

Even though the fifth-gen Volkswagen Polo has been been around for 12 years in India, there’s a timeless quality to its taut aesthetic. Bangalore-based Lumiere Concepts and Definer Automotive Designs have given the now-discontinued hatchback a makeover and turned it into the lowered, deep-blue performance Polo that you can see in the video below:

At the front, the modified Polo has new LED headlights with a complex 3D design. They are connected by a light strip under the front grille (as seen on the facelifted sixth-gen Polo that’s on sale in Europe). The front bumper features large air inlets on each side and a splitter at the bottom lip.

The bonnet and front fender have air vents that don’t seem functional but add flair to the Polo nonetheless. The hatchback has been lowered with Cobra suspension, and its 17-inch, 5-spoke GTR black alloy wheels are shod with performance-oriented Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.

At the rear, custom taillamps connected by a tailgate-mounted, colour-changing LED strip catch your eye. They have a smoky blacked-out look, and the Y-shaped LED elements seem to blend cleanly with the Polo’s natural body lines and seams.

Each of the components you see here – the front and rear bumpers, side mouldings and vents – are custom-built components. The matrix LED headlights, custom tail lamps and light strips are custom-fabricated and available as aftermarket parts for the Polo.

From the engine cover and C-pillar badges, it seems that the VW Polo is the GT TSI variant powered by Volkswagen’s pre-BS6 1.2-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. It has likely been retuned, and custom pipes tell us that the hardware is modified, too. As stock, it made 105PS and 175Nm and it was paired with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.

Later, VW had switched to a 110PS/175Nm 1-litre TSI to comply with BS6 emission standards that also powered the final Polo Legend Edition hatchback. A 75PS 1-litre MPI petrol engine was also on offer until the hatchback was discontinued.

With its potent engines, the Volkswagen Polo has always been popular with car enthusiasts and modifiers. It’s also been the entry-level for European cars in India ever since the Skoda Fabia was axed. Although the fifth-generation Polo has finally reached the end of the road after a 12-year-long run, it’s expected to be replaced by a new generation Polo later in 2023.

Read More on : Polo on road price