Published On Dec 25, 2022 02:09 PM By Tarun

End of life-cycle, low sales, and costlier updates are among the reasons for these cars no longer being on sale

In the year 2022, we saw many new and exciting launches. But on the other hand, we had to see several likeable and fan-favourite cars being discontinued. While some of the cars were getting outdated in this technology-driven competition, the others were deemed unnecessary or too uneconomical to be kept on sale.

Here are 10 cars that were discontinued in 2022 and are unlikely to make a comeback anytime soon:

Maruti S-Cross

Last recorded price - Rs 8.95 lakh to Rs 12.92 lakh

Engine - 1.5-litre petrol with MT/AT

Debut - 2015

With the arrival of the new Grand Vitara, Maruti bid adieu to the struggling S-Cross. It was more of a crossover than an SUV, which looked like a large hatchback. It made its debut in 2015 and over the years, received a facelift and some minor upgrades. The S-Cross was first launched with 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel engines, with the latter discontinued shortly. When Maruti ditched diesel engines in the era of BS6 emission norms, it was made available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine till its discontinuation.

Volkswagen Polo

Last recorded price - Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh

Engine - 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI with MT/AT

Debut - 2010

This one hurt us, the enthu-cutlets. Earlier this year, VW announced that the Polo will soon be out of production. It was among the first premium hatchbacks to go on sale in India, with German build quality and exciting engines as its strong pillars. Over its 12 year stint, it received multiple upgrades and several powertrain changes. It still remains one of the best affordable driver’s cars that we ever had in the country.

Volkswagen India’s brand director, Ashish Gupta, said "For Polo it is not goodbye, it is au revoir (goodbye until we meet again)". So, we’re expecting the new generation of the Polo in India in the coming years.

Volkswagen Vento

Last recorded price - Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.79 lakh

Engine - 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI with MT/AT

Debut - 2010

Polo’s sedan sibling, the Vento, also saw the end of the road this year. Volkswagen Virtus replaced the ageing Vento, which is a bigger, more premium, and powerful model. The Vento was another driving enthusiast’s sedan with superb handling, plush ride quality, and potent engines. Like the Polo, the Vento went through facelifts and powertrain updates over its 12 years of sale.

Renault Duster

Last recorded price - Rs 9.86 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh

Engine - 1.3-litre turbo-petrol with MT/CVT / 1.5-litre petrol with MT

Debut - 2012

Another car with a strong following was taken off the market this year - the Renault Duster. This was the SUV that got the compact SUV segment rolling. It was known for its rugged capabilities, spacious cabin, good ride quality, and torquey diesel engine. One of its unique traits was the presence of AWD (all-wheel drivetrain), which also made it off-road friendly. However, since its debut in 2012, the Duster received very few changes during its life and that’s why it was very outdated by the time it got discontinued. Renault has hinted that the new generation of the SUV, already offered in global markets, will head to India but it’s unlikely to happen soon.

Hyundai Santro

Last recorded price - Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 6.42 lakh

Engine - 1.1-litre petrol with MT/AMT

Debut - 2018

The sunshine car made a comeback in 2018 but this time, the sun set on it too quickly. After a second stint of four years, the Hyundai Santro was discontinued again this year. It was seen as a replacement for the Eon, but its close pricing with the bigger, more feature-rich and powerful Grand i10 Nios kept its sales low. While it was meant as a rival for the Wagon R and Celerio, the Santro was no way close to them in terms of sales.

Also Read: 15 New SUVs Launched In 2022 Priced Under Rs 40 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios / Aura Diesel

Last recorded price - Rs 7.85 lakh to Rs 8.46 lakh (Nios) / Rs 8.06 lakh to Rs 9.51 lakh (Aura)

Engine - 1.2-litre diesel with MT/AMT

Debut - 2019 (Nios) / 2020 (Aura)

The Grand i10 Nios and its sedan offspring, the Aura, were among the most fuel efficient diesel cars, both claiming over 25kmpl. Low demand, reducing price gap between petrol and diesel fuels, and costly compliance upgrades were possible reasons for Hyundai to discontinue its entry-level diesel offerings. Now, both of them can be had with petrol, turbo-petrol and petrol-CNG options. The upcoming emission norms from April 2023 will also see several more diesel cars being discontinued.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Last recorded price - Rs 9.02 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh

Engine - 1.5-litre petrol with MT/AT

Debut - 2020

Toyota’s stint in the subcompact SUV segment was short lived. The Urban Cruiser was launched in September 2020 as a rebadged version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza. It came with a tweaked front end and the ‘Toyota’ badging to set it apart from the Maruti SUV. While Maruti launched the new Brezza earlier this year, Toyota didn’t do the same. So Toyota’s entry level SUV now is the Hyryder, which gets a strong-hybrid powertrain and AWD.

Hyundai Elantra

Last recorded price - Rs 17.86 lakh to Rs 21.13 lakh

Engine - 2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel with MT/AT

Debut - 2016

The Elantra was the carmaker’s top sedan offering in India, rivaling the likes of Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis, and Honda Civic. Now only the Octavia continues to be on sale in that segment. It last received a facelift in 2019 but its high pricing and low demand for the shape led Hyundai to silently pull the plug on Elantra. The sedan was a well rounded package with a good ride quality, but was underrated in the country.

Datsun Cars

Last recorded price (of all models) - Rs 3.98 lakh to Rs 7 lakh

Engine - 0.8-litre to 1.2-litre petrol

Debut - 2014 onwards

Datsun pulled the plug on all of its three models - Redi-Go, Go, and Go Plus - earlier this year, after Renault announced that it will discontinue the brand globally. These three models never really achieved good sales figures. They were aggressively priced but a lackluster build and under-equipped cabin didn’t make it a people’s choice. In fact, the Go Plus was the most affordable seven-seater car when launched, but still didn’t work well. In contrast, Renault’s sub-4m MPV for under Rs 10 lakh, the Triber, has enjoyed a lot more demand..

Mahindra Alturas G4

Last recorded price - Rs 30.68 lakh

Engine - 2.2-litre diesel engine

Debut - 2018

The flagship full size Mahindra SUV is no longer on sale. The rebadged and mildly modified version of the Ssangyong Rexton was sold in India as the Alturas G4. Despite it being feature-rich, spacious, and comfortable, the Alturas never saw good sales figures at any point of its sale. It was a direct rival to the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, but its rivals enjoyed a lot more demand despite being pricier too. For now, Mahindra’s flagship SUV is the XUV700.

Since they have been discontinued, they will be easily available as used cars, that too at more affordable prices. Check out our CarDekho mall for good used examples of these discontinued models.