Volkswagen Polo And Vento To Be Petrol-only Offerings By April 2020

Modified On Dec 23, 2019 10:03 AM By Rohit for Volkswagen Polo

To be offered with Skoda-VW’s new BS6-compliant 1.0-litre turbo petrol

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit is expected to produce 115PS/200Nm in the Polo GT TSI as well as Vento TSI.

Volkswagen to discontinue the 1.2-litre turbo and 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol units along with the 1.5-litre diesel.

Vento to be offered with a 7-speed DSG and a 6-speed manual gearbox as well.

Volkswagen Polo GT TSI could get a manual with this update.

Polo’s 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine will be upgraded to BS6 standards.

Expect the prices to go up due to BS6 compliance.

Volkswagen has revealed its plans to discontinue the diesel variants of all its models including the Polo and Vento once the BS6 norms kick in. Moreover, it has also stated that the Polo GT and the Vento will get the new 1.0-litre TSi that is offered globally, thereby replacing the ageing 1.2-litre TSI unit.

Volkswagen will discontinue the 1.5-litre diesel unit as per its BS6 plan. The petrol-powered Polo is available with either the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine or the 1.2-litre turbo engine, while the Vento comes with the same 1.2-litre turbo or the 1.6-litre naturally aspirated engine as of now. All these engines are BS4-compliant. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.6-litre petrol engines will face the axe as they won’t be upgraded to meet the required emission norms.

Volkswagen will introduce the new 1.0-litre TSi unit that will also be seen on the 2020 Skoda Rapid and will comply with the BS6 norms. Internationally, this unit is available in two states of tune: 95PS/175Nm and 115PS/200Nm. We expect the more powerful (115PS/200Nm) engine tune to be offered on the Polo GT TSi as well as the Vento. This will make it more powerful than the outgoing 1.2-litre turbo engine (105PS/175Nm).

The Vento will come with a 7-speed DSG automatic option along with a standard 6-speed manual transmission. The Polo GT TSi could also get a manual option for the first time. Meanwhile, the regular Polo will retain its 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, which will be upgraded to continue in the BS6 era.

We expect Volkswagen to introduce the 1.0-litre TSi engine in the Polo and the Vento by the time the BS6 norms come into play. The Polo is currently priced between Rs 5.82 lakh and Rs 9.88 lakh while the Vento retails between Rs 8.76 lakh and Rs 12.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). These prices are expected to increase owing to the BS6 upgrade.

