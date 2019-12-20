Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Dzire vs Honda Amaze vs Ford Aspire vs Tata Tigor vs VW Ameo vs Hyundai Xcent: Specification Comparison

Modified On Dec 20, 2019 07:03 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura

Hyundai recently unveiled the Aura along with its specifications. So, we decided to help you figure out how it will fare against its rivals

Hyundai recently unveiled its newest sub-4m sedan, the Aura , a successor to the Xcent. However, the Xcent will continue to be sold alongside the Aura. The Aura is slated to go on sale around early-February 2020 and will take on segment leaders like the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze. But does it have what it takes to put up a tough fight against its rivals? Let’s find out:

Dimensions:

Hyundai Aura* Maruti Suzuki Dzire Honda Amaze Ford Aspire Tata Tigor VW Ameo Hyundai Xcent Length 3995mm 3995mm 3995mm 3995mm 3992mm 3995mm 3995mm Width 1680mm 1735mm 1695mm 1704mm 1677mm 1682mm 1660mm Height 1520mm 1515mm 1501mm 1525mm 1537mm 1483mm 1520mm Wheelbase 2450mm 2450mm 2470mm 2490mm 2450mm 2470mm 2425mm Boot space 402 litres 378 litres 420 litres 359 litres 419 litres 330 litres 407 litres

*yet to be certified by ARAI

Longest: Hyundai Aura/Maruti Dzire/ Honda Amaze /Ford Aspire/ VW Ameo /Hyundai Xcent

Widest: Maruti Dzire

Tallest: Tata Tigor

Longest Wheelbase: Ford Aspire

Except for the Tigor, all other sub-4m sedans measure exactly the same in length. In terms of width, the Dzire takes the top spot. The Tigor is the tallest sub-4m sedan while the Ameo is the shortest of the lot. However, when the wheelbase is considered, it is the Ford Aspire that steals the show.

Engines

Petrol

Hyundai Aura Maruti Dzire Honda Amaze Ford Aspire Tata Tigor VW Ameo Hyundai Xcent Engine 1.2-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo 1.2-litre 1.2-litre 1.2-litre/ 1.5-litre 1.2-litre 1.0-litre 1.2-litre No of cylinders 4 4 4 3 3 3 4 Power 83PS/ 100PS 83PS 90PS 96PS/ 123PS 85PS 76PS 83PS Torque 114Nm/ 172Nm 113Nm 110Nm 120Nm/ 150Nm 114Nm 95Nm 114Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, AMT/ 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, AMT 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT Emission Standard BS6 BS6 BS4 BS4 BS4 BS4 BS4

Most Powerful: Ford Aspire

Torquiest: Hyundai Aura (1.0-litre turbo)

The Ford Aspire comes with the option of the most powerful petrol engine in its class - the 1.5-litre Dragon petrol unit. The Hyundai Aura’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit produces the highest torque and is the only turbocharged unit in the segment. Apart from the Ameo, all sub-4m sedans featured here are offered with an automatic transmission. A 5-speed manual gearbox is also offered on all the sedans. While the Aura will be offered with BS6-compliant engines, its rivals are expected to get BS6-compliant engines by the time the Hyundai goes on sale. That said, the Maruti Dzire already offers a BS6 petrol engine.

Diesel

Hyundai Aura Honda Amaze Ford Aspire Engine 1.2-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre No of cylinders 4 4 4 Power 75PS 100PS/ 80PS 100PS Torque 190Nm 200Nm/ 160Nm 215Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, AMT 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT Emission Standard BS6 BS4 BS4

Most Powerful: Honda Amaze/Ford Aspire

Torquiest: Ford Aspire

The Amaze and the Aspire produce the most power when it comes to diesel variants, while the Aspire is the torquiest of all. The Dzire, Tigor and Ameo won’t be offered with a diesel engine once BS6 emission norms come into place, which is around the same time as the launch of the Aura. The Xcent would also be limited to petrol and CNG models.

While the Amaze and the Aspire are BS4-compliant, they will get BS6 engine before April 2020. All three sedans come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. While the Amaze gets a conventional automatic in the form of a CVT, the Aura gets an AMT.

Price:

Hyundai Aura* Maruti Dzire# Honda Amaze Ford Aspire Tata Tigor# VW Ameo# Hyundai Xcent# Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 8.68 lakh Rs 5.93 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.1 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 7.85 lakh

*expected price range

#will be a petrol-only offering by April 2020

Read More on : Honda Amaze Automatic