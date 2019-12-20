Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Dzire vs Honda Amaze vs Ford Aspire vs Tata Tigor vs VW Ameo vs Hyundai Xcent: Specification Comparison
Modified On Dec 20, 2019 07:03 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura
Hyundai recently unveiled the Aura along with its specifications. So, we decided to help you figure out how it will fare against its rivals
Hyundai recently unveiled its newest sub-4m sedan, the Aura, a successor to the Xcent. However, the Xcent will continue to be sold alongside the Aura. The Aura is slated to go on sale around early-February 2020 and will take on segment leaders like the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze. But does it have what it takes to put up a tough fight against its rivals? Let’s find out:
Dimensions:
|
Hyundai Aura*
|
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|
Honda Amaze
|
Ford Aspire
|
Tata Tigor
|
VW Ameo
|
Hyundai Xcent
|
Length
|
3995mm
|
3995mm
|
3995mm
|
3995mm
|
3992mm
|
3995mm
|
3995mm
|
Width
|
1680mm
|
1735mm
|
1695mm
|
1704mm
|
1677mm
|
1682mm
|
1660mm
|
Height
|
1520mm
|
1515mm
|
1501mm
|
1525mm
|
1537mm
|
1483mm
|
1520mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2450mm
|
2450mm
|
2470mm
|
2490mm
|
2450mm
|
2470mm
|
2425mm
|
Boot space
|
402 litres
|
378 litres
|
420 litres
|
359 litres
|
419 litres
|
330 litres
|
407 litres
*yet to be certified by ARAI
Longest: Hyundai Aura/Maruti Dzire/Honda Amaze/Ford Aspire/VW Ameo/Hyundai Xcent
Widest: Maruti Dzire
Tallest: Tata Tigor
Longest Wheelbase: Ford Aspire
Except for the Tigor, all other sub-4m sedans measure exactly the same in length. In terms of width, the Dzire takes the top spot. The Tigor is the tallest sub-4m sedan while the Ameo is the shortest of the lot. However, when the wheelbase is considered, it is the Ford Aspire that steals the show.
Engines
Petrol
|
Hyundai Aura
|
Maruti Dzire
|
Honda Amaze
|
Ford Aspire
|
Tata Tigor
|
VW Ameo
|
Hyundai Xcent
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo
|
1.2-litre
|
1.2-litre
|
1.2-litre/ 1.5-litre
|
1.2-litre
|
1.0-litre
|
1.2-litre
|
No of cylinders
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
Power
|
83PS/ 100PS
|
83PS
|
90PS
|
96PS/ 123PS
|
85PS
|
76PS
|
83PS
|
Torque
|
114Nm/ 172Nm
|
113Nm
|
110Nm
|
120Nm/ 150Nm
|
114Nm
|
95Nm
|
114Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, AMT/ 5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT, AMT
|
5-speed MT, CVT
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT, AMT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT, 4-speed AT
|
Emission Standard
|
BS6
|
BS6
|
BS4
|
BS4
|
BS4
|
BS4
|
BS4
Most Powerful: Ford Aspire
Torquiest: Hyundai Aura (1.0-litre turbo)
The Ford Aspire comes with the option of the most powerful petrol engine in its class - the 1.5-litre Dragon petrol unit. The Hyundai Aura’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit produces the highest torque and is the only turbocharged unit in the segment. Apart from the Ameo, all sub-4m sedans featured here are offered with an automatic transmission. A 5-speed manual gearbox is also offered on all the sedans. While the Aura will be offered with BS6-compliant engines, its rivals are expected to get BS6-compliant engines by the time the Hyundai goes on sale. That said, the Maruti Dzire already offers a BS6 petrol engine.
Diesel
|
Hyundai Aura
|
Honda Amaze
|
Ford Aspire
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre
|
1.5-litre
|
1.5-litre
|
No of cylinders
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
Power
|
75PS
|
100PS/ 80PS
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
190Nm
|
200Nm/ 160Nm
|
215Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, AMT
|
5-speed MT, CVT
|
5-speed MT
|
Emission Standard
|
BS6
|
BS4
|
BS4
Most Powerful: Honda Amaze/Ford Aspire
Torquiest: Ford Aspire
The Amaze and the Aspire produce the most power when it comes to diesel variants, while the Aspire is the torquiest of all. The Dzire, Tigor and Ameo won’t be offered with a diesel engine once BS6 emission norms come into place, which is around the same time as the launch of the Aura. The Xcent would also be limited to petrol and CNG models.
While the Amaze and the Aspire are BS4-compliant, they will get BS6 engine before April 2020. All three sedans come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. While the Amaze gets a conventional automatic in the form of a CVT, the Aura gets an AMT.
Price:
|
Hyundai Aura*
|
Maruti Dzire#
|
Honda Amaze
|
Ford Aspire
|
Tata Tigor#
|
VW Ameo#
|
Hyundai Xcent#
|
Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
|
Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh
|
Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 8.68 lakh
|
Rs 5.93 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh
|
Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.1 lakh
|
Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 7.44 lakh
|
Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 7.99 lakh
|
Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 7.85 lakh
*expected price range
#will be a petrol-only offering by April 2020
Read More on : Honda Amaze Automatic