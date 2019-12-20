  • Login / Register
Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Dzire vs Honda Amaze vs Ford Aspire vs Tata Tigor vs VW Ameo vs Hyundai Xcent: Specification Comparison

Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Dzire vs Honda Amaze vs Ford Aspire vs Tata Tigor vs VW Ameo vs Hyundai Xcent: Specification Comparison

Modified On Dec 20, 2019 07:03 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura

Hyundai recently unveiled the Aura along with its specifications. So, we decided to help you figure out how it will fare against its rivals

Hyundai recently unveiled its newest sub-4m sedan, the Aura, a successor to the Xcent. However, the Xcent will continue to be sold alongside the Aura. The Aura is slated to go on sale around early-February 2020 and will take on segment leaders like the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze. But does it have what it takes to put up a tough fight against its rivals? Let’s find out:

Dimensions

Hyundai Aura*

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Honda Amaze

Ford Aspire

Tata Tigor

VW Ameo

Hyundai Xcent

Length

3995mm

3995mm

3995mm

3995mm

3992mm

3995mm

3995mm

Width

1680mm

1735mm

1695mm

1704mm

1677mm

1682mm

1660mm

Height

1520mm

1515mm

1501mm

1525mm

1537mm

1483mm

1520mm

Wheelbase

2450mm

2450mm

2470mm

2490mm

2450mm

2470mm

2425mm

Boot space

402 litres

378 litres

420 litres

359 litres

419 litres

330 litres

407 litres

*yet to be certified by ARAI 

Longest: Hyundai Aura/Maruti Dzire/Honda Amaze/Ford Aspire/VW Ameo/Hyundai Xcent

Widest: Maruti Dzire

Tallest: Tata Tigor

Longest Wheelbase: Ford Aspire

Except for the Tigor, all other sub-4m sedans measure exactly the same in length. In terms of width, the Dzire takes the top spot. The Tigor is the tallest sub-4m sedan while the Ameo is the shortest of the lot. However, when the wheelbase is considered, it is the Ford Aspire that steals the show.

Engines

Petrol

Hyundai Aura

Maruti Dzire

Honda Amaze

Ford Aspire

Tata Tigor

VW Ameo

Hyundai Xcent

Engine

1.2-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo

1.2-litre

1.2-litre

1.2-litre/ 1.5-litre

1.2-litre

1.0-litre

1.2-litre

No of cylinders

4

4

4

3

3

3

4

Power

83PS/ 100PS

83PS

90PS

96PS/ 123PS

85PS

76PS

83PS

Torque

114Nm/ 172Nm

113Nm

110Nm

120Nm/ 150Nm

114Nm

95Nm

114Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, AMT/ 5-speed MT

5-speed MT, AMT

5-speed MT, CVT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

5-speed MT, AMT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT, 4-speed AT

Emission Standard

BS6

BS6

BS4

BS4

BS4

BS4

BS4

Most Powerful: Ford Aspire

Torquiest: Hyundai Aura (1.0-litre turbo) 

The Ford Aspire comes with the option of the most powerful petrol engine in its class - the 1.5-litre Dragon petrol unit. The Hyundai Aura’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit produces the highest torque and is the only turbocharged unit in the segment. Apart from the Ameo, all sub-4m sedans featured here are offered with an automatic transmission. A 5-speed manual gearbox is also offered on all the sedans. While the Aura will be offered with BS6-compliant engines, its rivals are expected to get BS6-compliant engines by the time the Hyundai goes on sale. That said, the Maruti Dzire already offers a BS6 petrol engine. 

Diesel

Hyundai Aura

Honda Amaze

Ford Aspire

Engine

1.2-litre

1.5-litre

1.5-litre

No of cylinders

4

4

4

Power

75PS

100PS/ 80PS

100PS

Torque

190Nm

200Nm/ 160Nm

215Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, AMT

5-speed MT, CVT

5-speed MT

Emission Standard

BS6

BS4

BS4

Most Powerful: Honda Amaze/Ford Aspire

Torquiest: Ford Aspire

The Amaze and the Aspire produce the most power when it comes to diesel variants, while the Aspire is the torquiest of all. The Dzire, Tigor and Ameo won’t be offered with a diesel engine once BS6 emission norms come into place, which is around the same time as the launch of the Aura. The Xcent would also be limited to petrol and CNG models. 

While the Amaze and the Aspire are BS4-compliant, they will get BS6 engine before April 2020. All three sedans come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. While the Amaze gets a conventional automatic in the form of a CVT, the Aura gets an AMT.

Price:

Hyundai Aura*

Maruti Dzire#

Honda Amaze

Ford Aspire

Tata Tigor#

VW Ameo#

Hyundai Xcent#

Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh

Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 8.68 lakh

Rs 5.93 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh

Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.1 lakh

Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 7.44 lakh

Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 7.99 lakh

Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 7.85 lakh

*expected price range

#will be a petrol-only offering by April 2020

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Hyundai Aura

  • Honda Amaze
  • Tata Tigor
  • Volkswagen Ameo
  • Ford Aspire
  • Maruti Dzire
  • Hyundai Xcent
  • Hyundai Aura
