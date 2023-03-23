Published On Mar 23, 2023 06:31 PM By Ansh for Volkswagen Virtus

While Virtus gets a new feature, Taigun gets a feature from the top-spec variants added to the mid-spec ones

Volkswagen Virtus gets rear fog lamps with all variants.

Taigun gets LED headlamps with coming/ leaving home lights function on the mid-spec variants.

All three models from the carmaker can get dearer from April.

Prices for the Virtus and Taigun start from Rs 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The two India-centric models from Volkswagen, Virtus and Taigun, have got a mild update to their feature list. Both will now offer more features as some of the higher-spec equipment gets added to the base-spec variants. Apart from this, the carmaker will likely also hike the prices across its lineup next month, i.e., April 2023.

Feature Changes

The changes are small but helpful. In the case of the Virtus sedan, Volkswagen has added rear fog lamps to the standard list of features across variants.

Meanwhile, the Taigun gets no added features but the variant-wise distribution has been rejigged. The premium compact SUV now gets LED headlamps with auto coming/leaving home lights on the 1.0-litre Highline and 1.5-litre GT variants. This feature was previously available only on the top-spec 1.0-litre Topline and 1.5-litre GT Plus variants.

The Same Powertrain

Both of these models get the same engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (115PS and 178Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (150PS and 250Nm). A six-speed manual transmission is standard with both engines for the Taigun, while the Virtus only gets this with the smaller engine. For automatic options, the smaller unit comes with a six-speed torque converter and the bigger unit gets a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) on both models. Just like many other carmakers, Volkswagen will soon make these engines compliant with BS6 phase 2 norms and E20 fuels ready.

Another Price Hike

Currently, the Virtus and Taigun are priced from Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh (ex-showroom and Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 18.96 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. As per our sources, Volkswagen can implement a price hike (of about 2 to 3 per cent) at the start of April. The carmaker’s flagship model, Tiguan, which is priced at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom), can also become dearer.

Rivals

The Virtus is a rival to the new-generation Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Slavia. The Taigun rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

