Both SUVs use a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine, but the Grand Vitara’s unit also has a mild-hybrid system

Maruti leads the CNG space and has recently added some of its more premium models to the list. The Grand Vitara was the first compact SUV to be offered with CNG along with the Toyota Hyryder; and now the manufacturer has added this alternative fuel option to the Brezza, making it the first CNG subcompact SUV in the segment to get it.

Let’s see which of the two CNG SUVs claims to deliver a better fuel economy:

Mileage Check

Model Maruti Brezza Maruti Grand Vitara Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre mild-hybrid Power/Torque (CNG mode) 88PS/121.5Nm 87.83PS/121.5Nm Transmission Five-speed MT Five-speed MT Claimed FE 25.51 km/kg 26.6 km/kg

Disclaimer: The mileage figures mentioned in the table are claimed by the manufacturer, which may differ in real world situations.

Takeaways

Both of these SUVs feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood with near identical outputs, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. However, these engines are not the same, hence the difference in efficiency.

The Grand Vitara's petrol-CNG K15C engine also features Maruti’s Smart Hybrid tech. Thus, the larger SUV claims to deliver an extra 1.09 km/kg over the Brezza.

The CNG powertrain option is available on the Brezza's LXi, VXi, and ZXi trims, while it is available on the Grand Vitara's Delta and Zeta trims.

Both SUVs' CNG variants have a nine-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and cruise control, automatic air conditioning, ESP, hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

The higher-specced Brezza CNG variant, on the other hand, gets dual-tone colour choices and a single-pane sunroof as well.

Price Check

Maruti Brezza CNG Maruti Grand Vitara CNG LXi CNG - Rs 9.14 lakh VXi CNG - Rs 10.50 lakh ZXi CNG - Rs 11.90 lakh ZXi CNG DT - Rs 12.06 lakh Delta - Rs 12.85 lakh Zeta - Rs 14.84 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Brezza top-spec ZXi CNG trim costs Rs 79,000 less than the Grand Vitara’s entry-level Delta CNG trim.

