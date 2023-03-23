English | हिंदी

Maruti Brezza vs Grand Vitara: Which CNG SUV Is More Fuel Efficient?

Published On Mar 23, 2023

Both SUVs use a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine, but the Grand Vitara’s unit also has a mild-hybrid system

Maruti Grand Vitara vs Brezza

Maruti leads the CNG space and has recently added some of its more premium models to the list. The Grand Vitara was the first compact SUV to be offered with CNG along with the Toyota Hyryder; and now the manufacturer has added this alternative fuel option to the Brezza, making it the first CNG subcompact SUV in the segment to get it.

Let’s see which of the two CNG SUVs claims to deliver a better fuel economy:

Mileage Check

Model

Maruti Brezza

Maruti Grand Vitara

Engine 

1.5-litre

1.5-litre mild-hybrid 

Power/Torque (CNG mode)

88PS/121.5Nm

87.83PS/121.5Nm

Transmission

Five-speed MT

Five-speed MT

Claimed FE

25.51 km/kg

26.6 km/kg

Disclaimer: The mileage figures mentioned in the table are claimed by the manufacturer, which may differ in real world situations.

Takeaways

Maruti Grand Vitara

  • Both of these SUVs feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood with near identical outputs, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. However, these engines are not the same, hence the difference in efficiency.

  • The Grand Vitara's petrol-CNG K15C engine also features Maruti’s Smart Hybrid tech. Thus, the larger SUV claims to deliver an extra 1.09 km/kg over the Brezza.

  • The CNG powertrain option is available on the Brezza's LXi, VXi, and ZXi trims, while it is available on the Grand Vitara's Delta and Zeta trims.

  • Both SUVs' CNG variants have a nine-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and cruise control, automatic air conditioning, ESP, hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

Maruti Brezza

  • The higher-specced Brezza CNG variant, on the other hand, gets dual-tone colour choices and a single-pane sunroof as well.

Price Check

Maruti Brezza CNG

Maruti Grand Vitara CNG

LXi CNG - Rs 9.14 lakh

  

VXi CNG - Rs 10.50 lakh

ZXi CNG - Rs 11.90 lakh

ZXi CNG DT - Rs 12.06 lakh
 

Delta - Rs 12.85 lakh

Zeta - Rs 14.84 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Brezza top-spec ZXi CNG trim costs Rs 79,000 less than the Grand Vitara’s entry-level Delta CNG trim. 

