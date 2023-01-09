Modified On Jan 09, 2023 01:23 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hilux

The pickup truck’s prices still remain unchanged and it’s priced from Rs 33.99 lakh to Rs 36.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

The Hilux went on sale in India in March 2022, while its bookings were stopped a month before the launch.

Toyota sells the Hilux in two trims: Standard and High.

Its bookings were halted due to high demand and various factors affecting the supply.

The Hilux is offered with the Fortuner’s 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine with both six-speed MT and AT.

The Toyota Hilux went on sale in March 2022 in India while its bookings were closed even before its price announcement. Now, the Japanese marque has once again started accepting bookings for the pickup truck.

As per Toyota, the Hilux’s bookings had to be halted due to high demand and various factors impacting the supply. The Toyota pickup uses the same ladder-on-frame underpinnings as the Fortuner.

Toyota has provided the Hilux with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine (204PS/up to 500Nm) as the Fortuner, paired with a standard six-speed manual and an optional six-speed torque converter automatic. It has two drive modes: Power and Eco. It gets a 4x4 drivetrain as standard.

The carmaker has equipped the pickup truck with dual-zone climate control, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and cruise control. Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to seven airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors, and a reversing camera.

Toyota offers the pickup in two trims: Standard and High, priced between Rs 33.99 lakh and Rs 36.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its only alternative is the Isuzu V-Cross.

