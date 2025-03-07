Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched In India At Rs 37.90 Lakh

Modified On Mar 07, 2025 12:42 PM By Dipan for Toyota Hilux

The Toyota Hilux Black Edition is based on the top-spec ‘High’ trim with 4x4 AT setup and costs the same as the regular variant

The Hilux Black Edition gets a blacked-out grille,alloy wheels, ORVMs, foot steps and door handles.

It continues to come with a chrome rear bumper.

Inside, it continues to feature an all-black cabin theme and black seat upholstery.

Features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a multi-info display with analogue dials and cruise control.

The safety suite includes seven airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, and a rear camera.

It comes with a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Toyota Hilux Black Edition was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, and it has now been launched at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is based on the fully-loaded High variant and comes only with the automatic gearbox option. It comes with an all-black exterior design, while the interior continues to feature the all-black theme of the regular model. Let us take a look at all the differences the Black Edition has over the regular model, starting with the price.

Prices

The Toyota Hilux comes in two broad variants, both of which get a 4x4 (4-wheel-drive) setup. The prices are as follows:

Variant Price Standard MT Rs 30.40 lakh High MT Rs 37.15 lakh High AT Rs 37.90 lakh Black Edition AT (new) Rs 37.90 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

As the table suggests, the Hilux Black Edition is priced the same as the top-spec High variant.

What Are The Changes

The Toyota Hilux Black Edition comes with an all-black exterior theme and features a lot of black elements that give it a menacing but premium appeal.

These blacked-out elements include the alloy wheels, grille, side footsteps, outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and door handles. All these elements have a chrome finish on the regular model.

The rear bumper of the Hilux Black Edition, however, is finished in chrome.

That said, the other design elements, including the projector-LED headlights, LED tail lights and the ‘Toyota’ lettering on the tailgate, are the same as the regular Hilux. Moreover, the interior layout and theme, which is black in the regular variants, is identical for both Hilux iterations.

Features And Safety

The Toyota Hilux is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, an instrument cluster with analogue dials and coloured multi-information display (MID), a 6-speaker sound system, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, a powered driver’s seat and a cooled glovebox.

The safety suite includes 7 airbags (as standard), brake assist, hill assist control (HAC), rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The Toyota Hilux comes with a 2.8-litre diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2.8-litre diesel engine Power 204 PS Torque Up to 500 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* Drivetrain 4WD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Notably, the engine produces 420 Nm with the manual option (which is not available with the Hilux Black Edition), while it churns out 500 Nm with the automatic gearbox.

Rivals

The Toyota Black Edition continues to rival the Isuzu V-Cross like the regular model.

