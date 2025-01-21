All New Showcases By Toyota And Lexus At Auto Expo 2025

Toyota showcased a new edition of an existing pickup truck while Lexus showcased two concepts

Auto Expo 2025 the biggest festival for automotive enthusiasts is ongoing and in this article, we are covering the new showcases by the Toyota Motor Corporation. Toyota showcased the Black Edition of its Hilux pickup truck while it also debuted the Urban Cruiser BEV concept in India. Lexus, which is Toyota’s luxury arm, also showcased two new concepts. Let’s have a look at all the models showcased by Toyota and Lexus at the Auto Expo 2025.

Toyota Hilux Black Edition

The Toyota Hilux entered the Black edition club, and it’s on display at Toyota’s pavilion at Auto Expo 2025. Apart from the new black exterior shade, it also features black alloy wheels, ORVMs, door handles and a grille. The rear retains some chrome elements namely the bed handle and bumper. The cabin and powertrain do not receive anything new. The prices of the Toyota Hilux Black Edition are not yet revealed.

Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV Concept

The rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara, the Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV concept was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. While the EV is quite similar to the e Vitara it does have certain aspects to separate the two models such as a fascia which is based on Toyota design language. In India, Toyota could price the Urban Cruiser BEV from Rs 18 lakh.

Lexus ROV Concept

The Lexus Recreational Off-highway Vehicle (ROV) concept was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. The design of the ROV is eye-catching with large wheels and another aspect that draws attention is a 1-litre hydrogen-powered engine under the hood. On the mechanical side, the ROV has long travel time suspension on the rear wheels allowing a smoother ride when offroading.

Lexus LF-ZC Concept

The LF-ZC concept first debuted at the Japanese Mobility Show and now it has also been showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. The silhouette of the LF-ZC is quite aerodynamic with a sloping roofline and a rear adorned with connected taillamps. The interior features a minimalist steering wheel with a design similar to that of an F1 car along with multiple screens and ambient lighting system.

