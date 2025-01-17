Toyota Hilux Black Edition Revealed At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

While the technical specifications are unchanged, the Hilux Black Edition introduces an all-black exterior theme

The Hilux Black Edition gets blacked-out grille, foot steps and door handles.

Inside, it continues to feature an all-black cabin theme and black seat upholstery.

Features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a driver’s display with analogue dials and cruise control.

The safety suite includes seven airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, and a rear camera.

It comes with a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine with both manual and automatic options.

Prices of the Hilux Black Edition are expected to be revealed soon.

The Toyota Hilux was launched in India in 2022 and it came with a lot of chrome elements on the grille, which made the key design bits of the pickup easily identifiable. The carmaker has now revealed the Hilux Black Edition at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which comes with an all-black exterior design and the same powertrain options as the regular Hilux. Let us take a look at everything new on the Toyota Hilux black edition:

What’s New?

The Toyota Hilux Black Edition comes with a black exterior theme with black elements used extensively outside. The grille, alloy wheels, outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), side footsteps, and door handles have been blacked out. The only chrome element the pickup gets is on the rear bumper. Other than this, the Black Edition borrows the overall design from the regular Hilux, including projector-LED headlights, LED tail lights and the ‘Toyota’ lettering on the tailgate.

Other than this, everything else on the Hilux, including the interior design and theme, and the powertrain options are unchanged.

Toyota Hilux: An Overview

The interior of the Toyota Hilux Black Edition is the same as the regular model. Hence, it comes with an all-black cabin theme with a similar-coloured seat upholstery. Features include an 8-inch touchscreen, an instrument cluster with analogue dials and multi-information display (MID), automatic dual-zone AC with rear vents. It is also equipped with a powered driver’s seat, cooled glovebox, a 6-speaker sound system and cruise control.

It also comes with a decently equipped safety suite that includes amenities such as 7 airbags (as standard), brake assist, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Toyota Hilux: Powertrain Options

The Toyota Hilux gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 204 PS and 420 Nm with the 6-speed manual and 204 PS and 500 Nm with the 6-speed automatic transmission. It comes with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) setup.

Toyota Hilux: Price And Rivals

Prices of the Toyota Hilux Black Edition are expected to be revealed soon. However, the regular Hilux is priced between Rs 30.40 lakh and Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), and rivals the rivals the Isuzu V-Cross.

