Toyota Hilux Black Edition vs Regular Model: Differences Explained

While the interior of both Hilux iterations are identical, the Black Edition gets a lot of black elements outside that makes it look more menacing than the regular model

The Toyota Hilux Black Edition, which was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, was launched recently at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is based on the top-spec High variant and gets a lot of black elements outside that distinguishes it from the regular Hilux. Here are those differences:

Front

The overall front design of the Hilux is similar save for a few changes. Toyota has provided the Hilux Black Edition with a black grille with gloss black surrounds. The regular Hilux gets a chrome surround on the grille and a gloss black strip in its middle that also features a chrome trim. Both Hilux iterations get a chrome finish for the Toyota logo.

The regular Hilux features projector LED headlights and LED DRLs. The Black Edition also comes with the same headlight design.

All the other things are similar to both Hilux variants including LED fog lamps with gloss-black housing.

Side

In profile, the regular Hilux comes with 18-inch silver alloy wheels, while the Hilux Black Edition gets similar-sized all-black rims.

Moreover, the regular model’s chrome door handles and chrome garnish on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), all of which have been blacked-out in the Black Edition.

Other than this, the black sidesteps and Hilux badge under the ORVMs are identical to both iterations of the Hilux.

Rear

While the fascia and profile of the Hilux Black Edition had a limited use of chrome, the rear bumper features a chunky chrome finish, similar to the regular model.

The badges and Toyota lettering on the tailgate, LED tail lights and the chrome handle, are identical to both Hilux avatars.

Interior

Inside, both the regular Hilux and the Hilux Black Edition come with an all-black theme and a layered dashboard design. There’s a silver trim that divides the dashboard into two portions, which has also been carried forward to the Black Edition.

Both Hilux models come with the same 3-spoke chunky steering wheel finished in black. The 8-inch touchscreen and analogue instrument cluster with a coloured multi-information display is also common to both pickup trucks.

The seats are also finished in black on both Hilux iterations and the roofline gets a contrasting white theme.

Other Features And Safety

Other features include dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, a 6-speaker sound system, a powered driver’s seat and a cooled glovebox.

The safety suite includes 7 airbags (as standard), hill assist control (HAC), front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2.8-litre diesel engine Power 204 PS Torque Up to 500 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* Drivetrain 4WD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

The engine produces 420 Nm with the manual option. That said, the only difference between the regular Hilux and Black Edition is that the latter only gets an automatic option.

Price And Rivals

The Toyota Hilux is priced between Rs 30.40 lakh and Rs 37.90 lakh. The Hilux Black Edition is priced at Rs 37.90 lakh as the top-spec ‘High’ trim with an automatic gearbox option. It rivals the Isuzu V-Cross.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

