Toyota Hilux Black Edition Or Fortuner Legender From Auto Expo 2025? Our Instagram Followers Vote To Decide Which One Would They Pick

Over half of the respondents preferred the new edition of the pickup truck over the SUV

Toyota's showcases at the Auto Expo 2025 included multiple existing models and concepts, such as the Vellfire MPV and the Urban Cruiser BEV concept. Two other cars at the Toyota pavilion were the Hilux pickup truck in the all-new Black Edition and the current-spec Fortuner Legender. So, we decided to ask our CarDekho Instagram followers: if they had to choose between the two, which car would they rather own? Have a look at what our audience thinks.

The People’s Opinion

The poll asked the question ‘ Which Toyota car would you love to see in your parking lot?’. The choices included the ‘Toyota Hilux Black Edition’ and ‘Toyota Fortuner Legender’, with a third choice being ‘none of the above’.

The poll received a total of 6,924 responses with 50 percent preferring the Toyota Hilux Black Edition. 39 percent of the respondents preferred the Fortuner Legender instead while 10 percent of people did not like either of the choices.

What's new with the Toyota Hilux Black Edition?

As the name suggests, the Toyota Hilux gets a stealthy black paint for the exterior. Most aspects of the pickup truck like the grille, door handles and ORVMs are now covered in the fresh black shade. The standard Hilux drives on 18-inch alloy wheels which are now blacked out. The rear of the Toyota pickup Hilux does retain some chrome elements such as the handle for the cargo bed and the lower bumper.

Design elements of the Toyota Fortuner Legender include a chunky grille, ORVMs housing the turn indicators, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear features split LED taillamps, roof roof-mounted spoiler and a rear window wiper.

Powertrain Options

Both the Toyota Hilux and Fortuner Legender are built on the same platform and hence share the same 2.8-litre diesel engine (204PS/500Nm). The Toyota Hilux is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT), while the Fortuner Legender is paired with only the AT. While the Hilux gets 4-wheel-drive (4WD) as standard, the latter can be had in both 2-wheel-drive and 4WD drivetrain options.

Price and Rivals

The Toyota Hilux is priced between Rs 30.40 lakh and Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom), meanwhile the Fortuner Legender is priced from Rs 44.11 lakh to Rs 48.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Which car would you pick and why let us know in the comments.

