CD Speak: Get Ready To Pay Over Rs 30 Lakh For A Maruti MPV

It will be a premium MPV based on the new Toyota Innova Hycross that also comes with a strong hybrid powertrain

The global partnership between Suzuki and Toyota (for cars) is picking up pace in India with the launch of shared premium products. While Maruti has built its empire with an arsenal of affordable cars priced below Rs 10 lakh, it is now on the path for its most expensive model ever. We’re talking about the Maruti Suzuki version of the new Toyota Innova Hycross MPV.

Prices of the new Innova Hycross

A month after its domestic debut, prices have been announced for the new generation of Toyota’s high-selling premium MPV. It features more rugged styling, slightly bigger proportions, lots more tech and most importantly, a strong hybrid powertrain. The hybrid variants of the MPV are priced from Rs 24.01 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In terms of on-road pricing, the top-spec Hycross easily crosses the Rs 30 lakh mark. Given that strong hybrid powertrains are a Toyota specialty, the Maruti version of the MPV may even carry a premium for those variants, bringing even the ex-showroom price to Rs 30 lakh, making it the most expensive Maruti ever.

Maruti’s current flagship model is also a hybrid

The priciest car offered by India’s biggest automaker today is the Grand Vitara compact SUV. It is a recent entry, shared with Toyota, who sell it as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and it too features the option of a strong hybrid powertrain. In its highest trim, with features like the panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats and a nine-inch touchscreen, the Grand Vitara Alpha Plus Hybrid is priced at Rs 19.65 lakh. The Toyota equivalent is priced at just under Rs 19 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

While Maruti had previously crossed similar price marks with the likes of the Grand Vitara and Kizashi, those models failed in India. However, the electrified Grand Vitara has made a big leap as a premium offering for the mass-market brand. It seems to have been well received, with a healthy portion of orders for the more expensive hybrid variants that offer a claimed fuel economy of almost 28kmpl.

What would the most expensive Maruti have to offer?

The Innova Hycross is offered with a 2-litre petrol engine combined with hybrid tech for a claimed economy of over 20kmpl, impressive for a large three-row MPV. The electrified powertrain has a total power output of 186PS, with the electric motor offering 206Nm of peak torque.

In terms of features, the Toyota MPV comes with a panoramic sunroof, new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display and power-adjustable captain seats in the middle row with leg rests. The safety quota sees the addition of ADAS tech to the usual package of six airbags, ESC, 360-degree camera, and hill assists.

Since models shared between Maruti and Toyota have the same feature list, differing slightly in their variant-wise availability, the rebranded MPV should offer the same for similar prices.

Why is Maruti adding a premium MPV to the lineup?

Maruti’s current line of MPVs - Eeco, Ertiga and XL6 - are already performing well in terms of sales. But it will enter a whole new segment thanks to the shared model based on the Innova Hycross, with partner Toyota as its only direct rival. The MPV will also become Maruti’s second hybrid offering, helping the carmaker with its various regulatory emissions targets.

Expected launch

While Maruti is being tight-lipped about the new MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, we have it on good authority that the new model may reach the market by August 2023. And no, it is not expected to make its debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in January.

Can it establish Maruti in the premium space?

A premium MPV wearing a Maruti badge does not seem like a safe bet for the country’s largest automotive brand. Even today, if you told a buyer that Maruti is working on a new car that would be priced around Rs 30 lakh (on-road), and it was not a full-size SUV, they’d scoff and expect it to fail. That’s because the brand has a sound reputation for its more affordable lineup of cars, with a shaky history in offering support for its low-volume premium models taken from Suzuki’s global lineup.

However, by basing it on the most successful premium MPV in the country, the odds of a pricey Maruti gaining popularity are significantly improved. It benefits from the reputation of the car’s original manufacturer, Toyota, who is renowned for build quality, hybrid powertrains and great service. Even though Maruti will service its premium MPV via its own channels, there is confidence in the product being supported long-term.

