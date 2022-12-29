Modified On Dec 29, 2022 11:54 AM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

With the popular Toyota MPV now featuring more of SUV-like traits and measuring as much as most sought-after midsize SUVs, it’s only fair to see how its prices compare with theirs

After debuting the third-generation Innova as the ‘Innova Hycross’ in November 2022, Toyota has now launched the MPV in India. With the generation upgrade, it has got a major overhaul in all departments including design, transmission and features, and is being offered in five trims: G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O). The new Innova is pricier by up to Rs five lakh over the predecessor, the Innova Crysta. Given its new prices, size and seating configuration, it also comes in contention with some midsize SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

So we have compared its prices with those of the above-mentioned SUVs. Since it’s available only with automatic gearbox options, we have considered the automatic-equipped trims of these SUVs. Check them out below:

Petrol-Auto

Toyota Innova Hycross Mahindra XUV700 (seven-seater) MG Hector Plus (six-seater) G* - Rs 18.30 lakh G 8-seater - Rs 18.35 lakh GX - Rs 19.15 lakh Smart CVT - Rs 18.90 lakh GX 8-seater - Rs 19.20 lakh Sharp CVT - Rs 20.50 lakh AX7 AT - Rs 21.19 lakh AX7 AT Luxury Pack - Rs 23.10 lakh VX Strong-hybrid - Rs 24.01 lakh VX Strong-hybrid 8-seater - Rs 24.06 lakh ZX Strong-hybrid - Rs 28.33 lakh ZX (O) Strong-hybrid - Rs 28.97 lakh

*The Hycross’s base-spec G variant is available only for fleet owners

The Toyota Innova Hycross’ eight-seater trims with the split-folding bench seat in the middle row are more suited as a seven seater, while the seven-seat variants with captain seats in the middle row are better off if used to carry six occupants.

While the Mahindra XUV700 is available as a five- and seven-seat SUV, only the top-spec variants offer the combination of the extra seats with the petrol-auto powertrain.

Meanwhile, the MG Hector Plus comes in six- and seven-seater configurations, but only the former with the petrol-automatic option.

Even after discounting the base-spec G trim, which is exclusive to fleet operators, the next-in-line GX trim has a comparatively lower entry point at Rs 19.15 lakh compared to those of the comparable automatic variants of the Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus.

While both the Toyota MPV and Mahindra SUV come with a 2-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines respectively, the Hector Plus gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit.

Toyota and MG have equipped their respective offerings with a CVT option whereas it’s only the XUV700 here that gets a pure torque converter gearbox.

Both the Mahindra and MG SUVs can be had with an automatic gearbox only in two petrol variants.

The strong-hybrid range of the Innova Hycross kicks off at Rs 24.01 lakh, which is nearly a lakh more than the top-spec, petrol-auto variant of the XUV700 and a tad over Rs 3.5 lakh more than the Hector’s top-spec petrol-CVT combo.

Hybrid vs Diesel-Auto

Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari XMA AT - Rs 18.20 lakh AX5 AT - Rs 19.84 lakh XMA S AT - Rs 19.36 lakh XTA+ AT - Rs 20.53 lakh AX7 AT - Rs 21.84 lakh XZA AT - Rs 21.43 lakh XZA+ AT - Rs 22.55 lakh AX7 AWD AT - Rs 23.24 lakh VX Strong-hybrid - Rs 24.01 lakh AX7 AT Luxury Pack - Rs 23.70 lakh AX7 AT AWD Luxury Pack - Rs 24.95 lakh ZX Strong-hybrid - Rs 28.33 lakh ZX (O) Strong-hybrid - Rs 28.97 lakh

We have left out the diesel variants of the MG Hector Plus as they don’t get an optional automatic transmission.

When the Innova Hycross’ hybrid trims are pitted against the diesel-auto variants of the XUV700 and Safari, it’s the diesel-only Tata SUV which has the least starting price of Rs 18.20 lakh followed by the Mahindra XUV700 at Rs 19.84 lakh.

In fact, all diesel trims of the Safari fall below the starting price of the Innova Hycross’ hybrid range, which kicks off at Rs 24.01 lakh.

Only the XUV700’s higher-spec Luxury Pack trims come closer to the hybrid variants of the Toyota MPV, though still off by nearly Rs 3.5 lakh.

That said, if you want the fully loaded ZX trim of the Innova Hycross, you need to shell out over Rs 3 lakh more than the XUV700’s fully loaded variant and close to Rs 6 lakh over the Safari’s top-spec trim.

Toyota has provided the Innova Hycross with a 2-litre petrol strong-hybrid unit making 186PS (system) and comes mated to an e-CVT. It has a claimed fuel economy of over 23kmpl.

The XUV700 and Safari on the other hand get 2.2-litre (up to 185PS/450Nm) and 2-litre (170PS/350Nm) diesel engines respectively. Both have a six-speed automatic transmission option. Mahindra also offers its midsize SUV with an optional all-wheel drivetrain with select diesel variants.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

