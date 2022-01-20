HomeNew CarsNewsToyota Hilux To Be Available In Three Variants And Five Colours
Toyota Hilux To Be Available In Three Variants And Five Colours

Published On Jan 20, 2022 06:10 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

The prices of the pickup truck will be announced in March 

Toyota has unveiled the Hilux for India ahead of its launch In March this year. The official bookings for it are underway online as well as at dealerships. With this, Toyota has also revealed the variants, features and colours of the pickup. 

But first, here’s a look at the engine specifications of the Hilux: 

Engine

2.8-litre diesel

Power

204PS

Torque

420 Nm (MT) / 500Nm (AT)

Transmission options

6-speed manual / 6-speed AT

Drivetrain

4X4

Variant-wise Features

The Hilux will be available in two trims: 

Trims

Transmission

STD

6-speed manual

High

6-speed manual/AT

STD (Standard): 

Exterior

Interior/Comfort and Convenience

Safety

Off-road

  • Keyless entry

  • Chrome-plated door handles

  • LED front fog lamp

  • Rear fog lamps

  • Halogen headlamps

  • LED turn indicators

  • 17-inch Alloy wheels

  • Automatic headlamps

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Fabric seats

  • Manual AC

  • Cruise control

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Tilt and telescopic steering

  • Engine push-button start-stop

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Six speakers

  • 60:40 rear split seats

  • Seven airbags

  • Vehicle stability control

  • Hill assist control

  • Rear parking camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • 4WD with high and low range gearbox

  • Hill assist control

  • Downhill assist control

  • Active traction control

  • Electronic Drive (2WD/4WD) control

  • Electronic differential locking

  • Auto limited slip differential

High (over STD variant)

Exterior

Interior/Comfort and Convenience

Safety

Off-road

  • LED headlamps with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Chrome surround for the grille

  • 18-inch chrome alloy wheels

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Leather seats

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Powered driver’s seat

  • Chrome detailing for the door handles

  • Centre armrest

-

-

Safety and off-roading features are standard across both the trims. However, it gets basic features like halogen headlamps and electrically adjustable ORVMS (no folding function) which seems odd in a 30-lakh car. You get LED lighting and foldable ORVMs in the range-topping variant, though. 

Colours

The Hilux will be offered in five colours, which are as follows: 

Variants

Colours

STD

Super White, Grey Metallic

High

Emotional Red, Pearl White, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic

The base-spec variant will be available only in two colours, while the High variant will get four options. 

The Toyota Hilux is expected to be priced from over Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the only other lifestyle pickup in India, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

