Toyota Hilux To Be Available In Three Variants And Five Colours
Published On Jan 20, 2022
The prices of the pickup truck will be announced in March
Toyota has unveiled the Hilux for India ahead of its launch In March this year. The official bookings for it are underway online as well as at dealerships. With this, Toyota has also revealed the variants, features and colours of the pickup.
But first, here’s a look at the engine specifications of the Hilux:
|
Engine
|
2.8-litre diesel
|
Power
|
204PS
|
Torque
|
420 Nm (MT) / 500Nm (AT)
|
Transmission options
|
6-speed manual / 6-speed AT
|
Drivetrain
|
4X4
Variant-wise Features
The Hilux will be available in two trims:
|
Trims
|
Transmission
|
STD
|
6-speed manual
|
High
|
6-speed manual/AT
STD (Standard):
|
Exterior
|
Interior/Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
Off-road
|
|
|
|
High (over STD variant)
|
Exterior
|
Interior/Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
Off-road
|
|
|
-
|
-
Safety and off-roading features are standard across both the trims. However, it gets basic features like halogen headlamps and electrically adjustable ORVMS (no folding function) which seems odd in a 30-lakh car. You get LED lighting and foldable ORVMs in the range-topping variant, though.
Colours
The Hilux will be offered in five colours, which are as follows:
|
Variants
|
Colours
|
STD
|
Super White, Grey Metallic
|
High
|
Emotional Red, Pearl White, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic
The base-spec variant will be available only in two colours, while the High variant will get four options.
The Toyota Hilux is expected to be priced from over Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the only other lifestyle pickup in India, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.
