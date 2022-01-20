Toyota Hilux To Be Available In Three Variants And Five Colours

Published On Jan 20, 2022 06:10 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

The prices of the pickup truck will be announced in March

Toyota has unveiled the Hilux for India ahead of its launch In March this year. The official bookings for it are underway online as well as at dealerships. With this, Toyota has also revealed the variants, features and colours of the pickup.

But first, here’s a look at the engine specifications of the Hilux:

Engine 2.8-litre diesel Power 204PS Torque 420 Nm (MT) / 500Nm (AT) Transmission options 6-speed manual / 6-speed AT Drivetrain 4X4

Variant-wise Features

The Hilux will be available in two trims:

Trims Transmission STD 6-speed manual High 6-speed manual/AT

STD (Standard):

Exterior Interior/Comfort and Convenience Safety Off-road Keyless entry

Chrome-plated door handles

LED front fog lamp

Rear fog lamps

Halogen headlamps

LED turn indicators

17-inch Alloy wheels

Automatic headlamps

Electrically adjustable ORVMs Fabric seats

Manual AC

Cruise control

Steering-mounted audio controls

Tilt and telescopic steering

Engine push-button start-stop

8-inch touchscreen infotainment

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Six speakers

60:40 rear split seats Seven airbags

Vehicle stability control

Hill assist control

Rear parking camera

Front and rear parking sensors 4WD with high and low range gearbox

Hill assist control

Downhill assist control

Active traction control

Electronic Drive (2WD/4WD) control

Electronic differential locking

Auto limited slip differential

High (over STD variant)

Exterior Interior/Comfort and Convenience Safety Off-road LED headlamps with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Chrome surround for the grille

18-inch chrome alloy wheels

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs Leather seats

Dual-zone climate control

Powered driver’s seat

Chrome detailing for the door handles

Centre armrest - -

Safety and off-roading features are standard across both the trims. However, it gets basic features like halogen headlamps and electrically adjustable ORVMS (no folding function) which seems odd in a 30-lakh car. You get LED lighting and foldable ORVMs in the range-topping variant, though.

Colours

The Hilux will be offered in five colours, which are as follows:

Variants Colours STD Super White, Grey Metallic High Emotional Red, Pearl White, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic

The base-spec variant will be available only in two colours, while the High variant will get four options.

The Toyota Hilux is expected to be priced from over Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the only other lifestyle pickup in India, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.