India-spec Toyota Hilux Revealed, Goes On Sale In March 2022

Modified On Jan 20, 2022 04:26 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hilux

The Hilux is expected to be priced over Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bookings open for Rs 50,000 online and Rs 1 lakh at Toyota dealerships.

Deliveries will begin from April 2022.

Gets LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillights.

Gets the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Is a 4WD and gets 700mm water-wading capacity and active traction control.

Features an 8-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and dual-zone climate control.

The India-spec Toyota Hilux has been unveiled ahead of its launch in March this year. Deliveries will begin in April. Official bookings for the pickup truck – which will involve 30 percent localisation and be assembled at Toyota’s facility in Karnataka – are underway for Rs 50,000 (online) and Rs 1 lakh (at dealerships).

The Hilux features an Innova Crysta-like front grille with chrome surround, LED headlights, and chrome-finished ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors). Other design elements include 18-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights. Inside, the Hilux has an all-black cabin with the Fortuner’s steering wheel and a similar dashboard layout.

Toyota will offer the Hilux in five colour options: Emotional Red, White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Super White, and Grey Metallic.

Toyota has equipped the pickup truck with dual-zone climate control, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and cruise control.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to seven airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors, and a reversing camera.

Toyota has provided the Hilux with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine (204PS/up to 500Nm) as the Fortuner, paired with a standard 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic. It has two drive modes: Power and Eco.

The 4WD pickup truck has a 700mm water-wading capacity, active traction control, tyre angle monitor, electronic differential lock, and automatic limited-slip differential. These features should make the Hilux a capable off-roader.

The Hilux will be India’s second lifestyle pickup truck after the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. We expect Toyota to price it Rs 30 lakh upwards (ex-showroom).