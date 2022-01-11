Toyota Hilux Launch, Booking, Delivery, And Engine Details Leaked

Modified On Jan 11, 2022 12:24 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

The lifestyle pickup will rival the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Launch likely on January 20.

Bookings to commence on the launch date and deliveries from March 2022.

To get a 2.8-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmissions.

Likely to feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, cruise control, and multiple airbags.

To be available in five colours.

As per a leaked dealer training manual, Toyota is set to launch the Hilux pickup truck on January 20. The official bookings will commence from the launch date itself, for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Deliveries are scheduled to commence from March 2022.

The Toyota Hilux will run on a 2.8-litre diesel engine that should be borrowed from the Fortuner. On the Fortuner, the engine produces 204PS and 500Nm, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The same transmission options will continue with the Hilux as well.

The Hilux will share its underpinnings with the Toyota Fortuner and Innova, but its platform will be more off-road capable. It will be a made-in-India product, assembled at Toyota’s Karnataka plant.

The Hilux’s interior will bear some similarities with that of the Fortuner and Innova. The features list is likely to include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, cruise control and a powered driver’s seat. Safety features could include multiple airbags, hill start/descent assist, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

The Hilux will get five exterior shades: Emotional Red, Grey Metallic, White Pearl, Silver Metallic, and Super White.

Toyota will offer a standard 1 lakh kilometre / three years warranty (whichever is earlier) with the pickup, but customers will also have the option of an extended warranty of 5 years / 2.2 lakh kilometres.

As per the document, it will be priced in the same range of the Jeep Compass, which retails from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 29.34 lakh. We are expecting the Hilux to retail between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Its sole rival will be the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, which is priced from Rs 19.32 lakh to Rs 25.84 lakh.