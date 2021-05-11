Top 10 Things To Know About The New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross And Hi-Lander

Modified On May 11, 2021 03:38 PM By Tarun for Isuzu D-Max

The only lifestyle pickup truck in India is now available at a steep price

Isuzu has relaunched the much awaited D-Max pickup, which was temporarily discontinued last year. It now gets a more powerful BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine. The D-Max is now available in two trims - V-Cross and Hi-Lander - the latter being the base-spec trim. Its introductory prices start from Rs 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu).

If you are planning to buy the new D-Max V-Cross, here are top 10 things you should know:

1. A Very Steep Price Hike

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Standard 4x4 Rs 16.54 lakh - - Hi-Lander 4X2 Manual - Rs 16.98 lakh - V-Cross Z AT 4X2 - Rs 19.98 lakh - V-Cross Z Manual 4X4 Rs 18.06 lakh Rs 20.98 lakh Rs 2.92 lakh Z Prestige 4X4 AT Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 24.49 lakh Rs 4.50 lakh

The new D-Max is priced from Rs 16.98 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu). It demands Rs 2.92 lakh to Rs 4.50 lakh premium over the BS4 model. However, the starting price has increased by up to Rs 44,000 only.

2. New Variants Added

The D-Max is now available in a new relatively affordable 4X2 automatic variant under the V-Cross trim and a 4X2 manual under the Hi-Lander.

3. New Hi-Lander Trim

The D-Max pickup is offered in a new base-spec Hi-Lander trim. It is the new entry-level trim missing out many features from the V-Cross trim. It comes with the same 163PS 1.9-litre engine that powers the V-Cross, but with a 6-speed manual and 4X2 drivetrain as standard.

4. Basic Amenities With The New Hi-Lander

Being the base trim, it comes with very basic features. There’s manual AC, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, halogen headlamps, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, central locking, 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, ISOFIX anchorages, and three USB ports.

5. The V-Cross Continues With The Same Features

As for the V-Cross, its feature list remains unchanged. It gets Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, front fog lamps, shift-on-fly 4WD knob, keyless entry, push button engine start-stop, powered driver’s seat, cruise control, automatic AC, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, and an 8-speaker surround sound system.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, brake override system, traction control, electronic stability control, hill descent assist, a rear view camera and ISOFIX anchorages.

6. The Engine Gets More Powerful

The BS4 version was available with two engines - 2.5-litre and 1.9-litre. The 134PS/320Nm 2.5-litre diesel engine has been discontinued and the latter has been updated to BS6 emission norms. It now produces 163PS and 360Nm, seeing a 13PS and 10Nm bump over the BS4 version.

7. 4X2 Drivetrain And 1.9-litre Diesel Manual Options Seen For The First Time

The 1.9-litre engine is now available with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options, as opposed to its BS4 version with 6-speed AT as standard.

The 4X2 drivetrain is seen for the first time. Interestingly, both the drivetrain options are available with manual and automatic options. In the BS4 version, 4x4 drivetrain was a standard affair.

8. New Colour Options

The new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is offered in eight colours - Blue (New), Red (New), Silky White Pearl, Sapphire Blue, Grey (New), Silver, Black and Solid White.

The Hi-Lander is available in all the colours of the V-Cross, except for the Silky White Pearl shade.

9. Five Different Boot Options To Choose From

Both the Hi-Lander and V-Cross are offered with five different boot options - Regular Bed Liner, D-Box with Spoiler, Covered Hard Lid, Sports Bar and a Canopy. You can choose to keep it covered or open, based on your requirements.

10. The Only Lifestyle Pickup Truck In India

Currently, the Isuzu D-Max faces no competition in the country. Earlier, Tata used to sell the Xenon and Mahindra sold the Scorpio Getaway.

Read More on : Isuzu D-Max Automatic