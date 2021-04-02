Top 10 New Cars To Watch Out For In April 2021

Modified On Apr 02, 2021 11:02 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Alcazar

This month, we will witness the launch of two new and two facelifted SUVs

In April 2021, we will see six new mass-market launches and unveilings that include a majority of SUVs. We have Citroen making a market debut this month, Hyundai’s new 7-seater SUV being globally unveiled and launched, the new-generation Celerio likely incoming and also facelifts to the VW Tiguan and Mahindra TUV300.

Hyundai Alcazar - Unveil April 6, Launch End Of April

Expected Price : Rs 13 lakh onwards

Rivals: Relatively economical alternative to MG Hector Plus And Tata Safari

Hyundai is set to first unveil the three-row Alcazar SUV on April 6, followed by a launch later in April. It is based on the Creta with bigger footprints and redesigned rear profile. It will borrow Creta’s expansive feature list and possibly the 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engine along with the 143PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Recently, the 3D images of the SUV were leaked which show its distinctive styling.

Citroen C5 Aircross : April 7

Expected Price : Rs 28 lakh onwards

Rivals: The top-end variants of Jeep Compass and upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift

The French-carmaker Citroen is finally going to debut in India this month. The C5 Aircross premium mid-size SUV will be powered by a 177PS/400Nm 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Features onboard will include panoramic sunroof, three individual modular rear seats, LED headlights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, dual-zone AC and more. We have already driven it and here’s what we think of it.

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift - End Of April

Expected Price : Rs 28 lakh onwards

Rivals: Citroen C5 Aircross and top-end variants of Jeep Compass

Volkswagen has planned two new SUVs for 2021 and the first one to come up is the facelifted Tiguan. The five-seater premium mid-size SUV will get a 190PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and an AWD drivetrain. Over the pre-facelift model, it will get some cosmetic upgrades and new features onboard. Here's what you need to know.

2021 Skoda Kodiaq : Unveil On April 13

Expected Price - Rs 33 lakh onwards

Rivals : Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster

Skoda is set to globally unveil the 2021 Kodiaq facelift on April 13. By Mid 2021, we are expecting the premium SUV to be launched in India. It will get subtle cosmetic enhancements and some more features onboard. However, the biggest change will be under the bonnet, with it getting a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 7-speed DSG (Dual clutch automatic) AWD drivetrain.

2021 Kia Seltos - Launch On April 27

Expected Price : Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh

Rivals : Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster

Kia has something big coming up on April 27 and we are expecting it to be regarding the Seltos. The compact SUV has completed more than one and a half years in India. We are expecting a new variant or the new Kia logo or the addition of new features such as a panoramic sunroof. Other than that, there will be no changes expected.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross - Launch Likely In April

Expected Price : Rs 17 lakh to Rs 21 lakh

Rivals : No direct rivals but Mahindra Thar in the off-roading world

The BS6 compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has started reaching dealerships ahead of its launch in April. Going by the spy shots, there are no major changes found inside and out. While it came earlier with 2.5-litre and 1.9-litre diesel engines, it is likely to continue with the latter.

New-Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Unveil Likely In April

Expected Price : Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh

Rival : Hyundai Santro, Maruti WagonR, Tata Tiago And Datsun GO

The second-generation Maruti Celerio is expected to be unveiled in April. The hatchback was first launched in 2014 and since then has received only minor upgrades. The new model will get a complete makeover in terms of features, engines and a new platform. It is expected to continue with its 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine along with the option of the new 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit that also comes on the WagonR.

New Skoda Octavia - end-April

Expected Price : Rs 19 lakh onwards

Rivals : Hyundai Elantra

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia will get a revised styling with long and wider dimensions. It will come with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is rated at 190PS and 320Nm, paired to a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic). There won’t be any diesel engine on offer. The new Octavia is expected to get a larger touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, panoramic sunroof and upto eight airbags. Here's what you need to know.

Mahindra TUV300 Facelift / Bolero Neo - End-April

Expected Price : Rs 9 lakh to Rs 11 lakh

Rivals : Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Ford Ecosport, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet

Mahindra temporarily discontinued the TUV300 last year due to stricter emission and safety norms. Now it is set to receive a facelift with slightly refreshed styling and new features onboard but with the same engine. However, the biggest change might be the new name -- Bolero Neo -- continuing on the popularity of Mahindra’s original workhorse.

Force Gurkha - Launch Expected In April

Expected Price : Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh

Rivals: Mahindra Thar

The launch of BS6 Force Gurkha has been impending for a long time and we are expecting a launch in April. The new-gen off-roader will get cosmetic upgrades to the exterior profile and a major overhaul inside. It is expected to get a 90PS 2.6-litre diesel engine at the time of launch, followed by a 140PS 2.2-litre diesel in later stages.