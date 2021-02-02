Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spied With ‘Bolero Neo’ Inscription

Published On Feb 02, 2021 02:06 PM By Tarun for Mahindra TUV 300

The facelifted sub-4-metre SUV will get cosmetic upgrades and new features

The upcoming TUV300 facelift could be renamed ‘Bolero Neo’.

This move is expected to gather more audience for the original TUV300 brand.

It will get a refreshed front fascia, but the side and rear profiles will remain largely unchanged.

New features, including a touchscreen unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and cruise control, are expected.

It is likely to continue with the 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 100PS.

The Mahindra TUV300 facelift has been spotted during what appears to be its commercial shoot, indicating that the launch could be just around the corner. The sub-compact SUV was taken off the shelves when the BS6 emission updates kicked in. Now, it is ready to make a comeback, but with a few significant changes.

From the spy shots, we think the TUV300 facelift could be rechristened ‘Bolero Neo’. Our guess stems from the inscription on the rear profile. If our hunch is right, this could make the facelifted TUV300 more relatable. The TUV300 Plus could also be relabelled ‘Bolero Neo Plus’.

The front fascia has undergone a significant change, thanks to a new six-slate front grille, larger wraparound headlamps with LED DRLs, refreshed bumper styling, and new fog lamp housing. The bonnet appears slightly flatter than before, now in a new Rocky Beige colour that’s also seen on the Thar. The profile has been redesigned to make the SUV pedestrian-crash-test compliant.

Barring the new alloy wheels, the side profile remains mostly unchanged. At the back, it gets a slightly refreshed bumper, the ‘Bolero Neo’ inscription, and a tweaked tail lamp design. These aside, there’s barely any change.

Inside the cabin, the TUV300 Facelift a.k.a Bolero Neo might see new feature additions. The interiors might wear a refreshed theme as part of the facelift. While it may not borrow much from the XUV300, we could see a few similarities. New features may include an improved touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, and the likes. Safety will be taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a camera.

Under the bonnet, it is expected to continue with the earlier 1.5-litre diesel engine (paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox) that generated 100PS and 240Nm. An AMT gearbox could also be introduced for increased convenience.

The TUV300 was priced from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The facelifted avatar is expected to retail at a higher price but still be positioned below the XUV300. It will rival the usual sub-compact SUV clan comprising Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and the upcoming Renault Kiger.

