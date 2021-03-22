2021 Skoda Octavia Will Debut In April

Modified On Mar 22, 2021 03:52 PM By Sonny for Skoda Octavia 2020

The standard Octavia is coming back to India after a year’s hiatus

Skoda India Director Zac Hollis has confirmed the launch

The fourth-gen Octavia was supposed to arrive in September 2020.

Gets revised styling, more features, and a new engine.

Likely to be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine only mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic.

Expected to be priced around Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The wait is finally about to end as the fourth-gen Skoda Octavia is ready to debut in India in April, as confirmed on Twitter by Zac Hollis, Director Skoda India.

Skoda premiered the latest iteration of the Octavia in 2019. Besides additional features, the India-spec model will get a new BS6-compliant engine. The new design feels more premium and business-like, with most changes concentrated on the sedan's front and rear fascia. While it is longer and wider than before, the wheelbase is the same 2686mm.

The Octavia will likely get only one powertrain at launch: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). It is the same powertrain offered with the Superb, where it produces 190PS and 320Nm. Along the way, Skoda could also provide an optional 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic (like that in the Kushaq SUV).

The new-gen Octavia will get a larger touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat, and semi-autonomous parking assist. Skoda might even offer the virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster in the top-spec variant. Safety will be taken care of by up to eight airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Now that the Honda Civic has been discontinued here, the only rival to the Octavia as of now is the Hyundai Elantra. The Skoda sedan is expected to retail from Rs 19 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

