2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Design Sketches Revealed Ahead Of Global Unveil In April

Published On Mar 30, 2021 07:11 PM By Tarun for Skoda kodiaq 2020

The facelifted Kodiaq will get a refreshed exterior profile with a new turbo-petrol engine in India

Skoda is going to globally unveil the facelifted Kodiaq SUV on April 13.

Ahead of that, the manufacturer has revealed some design sketches of the facelift.

Going by the sketches, it looks like there will be subtle changes on the front profile including slimmer LED headlights, a wider front grille and new alloy wheels.

The biggest update will come in the form of a 190PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

It will compete with the facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Mahindra Alturas, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Skoda is going to globally unveil the facelifted Kodiaq SUV on April 13. Ahead of that, it has revealed fresh design sketches of the mid-life refreshed SUV. First it will be launched in the European market, followed by Indian by mid-2021.

As you can see, the front fascia gets very subtle updates, so subtle that they might be hard to notice at first glance. It gets slimmer LED headlights, slightly revised bumpers, a wider and more upright grille, a wider central air intake and possibly new alloy wheels. At the back, it gets slimmer LED tail lights.

The cabin of the Kodiaq facelift is expected to just get a new interior shade and improved upholstery. New features onboard could include connected car technology along with an updated infotainment system. Existing features such as adaptive LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable front seats, a 360-degree camera, seven airbags will continue as before.

The biggest update will be seen under the bonnet, with the facelifted model getting a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in India. The unit is rated at 190PS and 320Nm, paired to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) and an AWD drivetrain. The same setup is seen on the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

The Skoda Kodiaq Facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 33 lakh onwards, rivaling the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Ford Endeavour , Toyota Fortuner , Mahindra Alturas G4 , and MG Gloster.