2021 Maruti Celerio Spied Uncamouflaged; Set To Get A Major Makeover

Published On Jan 12, 2021 05:55 PM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio

The second-gen 2021 Celerio is expected to be bigger with a spacious cabin

Second-gen 2021 Maruti Celerio is expected to be launched by April.

For the first time, it has been spied completely undisguised.

The more powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine is expected on the 2021 Celerio, along with the existing 1.0-litre engine.

It should be based on Suzuki’s Heartect platform that also comes on the WagonR.

Maruti Celerio debuted back in 2014 as a more premium alternative to the WagonR. It has not received any major upgrade in the past seven years, other than a minor facelift and powertrain changes. It earlier came with an 800cc diesel engine which was discontinued in 2017. Currently, it gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with the option of CNG.

The hatchback is long due for a generation upgrade this year. Maruti Suzuki has already started testing the new Celerio and for the first time now, it has been spied undisguised. Seems like the exterior profile will receive a complete makeover with an all-new shape.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio looks a bit more rounded and chunkier. It gets a hunchback-type boot shape and a rear profile that looks inspired by the Baleno. Further, you can also see a slightly swooping roofline. It is expected to lose its current upright stance.

The front portion will also receive a fresh look with a new grille, fresh headlamp design, and new bumpers. It is expected to offer adequate ground clearance but a wider stance. It will be based on the new Heartect platform that also underpins the WagonR. So, expect larger dimensions and a roomier cabin.

The new Celerio will also sport a redesigned cabin. It will get many new features including Maruti Suzuki’s 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Safety could be taken care of by dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

Currently, it uses the 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 67PS and 91Nm. The second generation should retain this engine but could also get the more powerful 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The same engine also comes on the WagonR now, producing 83PS and 113Nm. The transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. It is expected to continue with the CNG option, but only for the 1.0-litre engine.

The outgoing version of Maruti Celerio retails from Rs 4.41 lakh to Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect it to command a premium over the current prices. It will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, Maruti WagonR, and Datsun GO.

