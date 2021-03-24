Kia Seltos Could Get A New Logo And More Features On April 27

Modified On Mar 24, 2021 01:29 PM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

Kia has announced that there’s something big coming up on this date and we think that it’s related to the Seltos

Kia Seltos is the manufacturer’s best selling model in India right now.

We are expecting the Seltos to be the recipient of the new Kia logo which debuted in January this year.

Alongside, the compact SUV could also get some new features or cosmetic upgrades.

Kia could also announce its future launches in the country, which is supposed to happen every six months.

Kia Seltos was launched back in 2019 as the manufacturer’s first model for India. It has been almost two years since then and the Seltos is probably due for some update. Kia has just sent out an invitation that says ‘Something big coming up’ on April 27.

Possibly, Kia could debut its new logo starting with the Seltos. Along with the new logo, the Seltos could also get a new variant and some feature upgrades including a panoramic sunroof, as it will soon have to compete with two strong opponents from VW Group, the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun, in the coming months.

Last year, the compact SUV in Korea got a new Special Gravity Edition. The gravity edition gets a new studded front grille, different 18-inch alloy wheels and a bigger skid plate. Inside, it gets a new grey-black interior theme and is based on the range topping variant there. There’s a high possibility that Kia could introduce this Gravity edition in India next month. No possible mechanical changes are in the cards for the Seltos.

We also think Kia could give some insights on its future launches for India at this event. The manufacturer earlier stated that it will introduce a new model every six months. The Sonet was launched in September 2020 and so, we think a new Kia car is due. What’s your guess?

