BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Arrives At Dealerships Ahead Of Expected April Launch

Isuzu is expected to price the BS6 D-Max pickup at a lakh more than its BS4 version

The D-Max V-Cross to return after almost a year with the mandatory BS6 update.

The images show the dDI badge confirming the availability of the 1.9-litre diesel engine mated to an automatic gearbox.

A 6-speed manual gearbox could also be introduced with the update.

Previously offered 2.5-litre diesel unit likely to be shown the door.

No major changes have been made to the features list.

After being out of action for nearly a year, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is set to make a comeback in its BS6 avatar. The model has started arriving at showrooms ahead of its likely launch in April.

We can see two D-Max pickup models, one finished in blue while the other in silver. By the looks of them, it appears that the silver-coloured model is likely to be the lower-spec variant, thanks to a few giveaways like the absence of side steps and roof rails and the single-tone alloy wheels. However, no changes seem to have been made to the overall design of the BS6-updated model.







You can also spot the dDI badging at the back of both models, suggesting that Isuzu will equip the BS6 D-Max with the 1.9-litre diesel engine as before. In its BS4 guise, it belted out 150PS and 350Nm, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. While this transmission is confirmed by the image, there is also the possibility of a 6-speed manual being offered alongside. The 2.5-litre diesel motor (134PS and 320Nm) provided in the BS4 model earlier is unlikely to feature on the BS6 version.

One of the images offers a glimpse into the pickup’s cabin. The interior is almost identical to the BS4 model; we have the same touchscreen infotainment system (likely to miss out on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), steering-mounted audio controls, and auto AC. It will likely carry forward features such as push-button start/stop, cruise control, and a powered driver’s seat. On the safety front, the pickup should continue with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, and rear parking sensors.

Isuzu had priced the BS4 D-Max V-Cross between Rs 16.55 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) towards the end of its lifecycle. The BS6-updated version is expected to be priced at a lakh more. The D-Max pickup has no direct rival in India.

