Most of you that used CarDekho in 2023 clearly had a preference for SUVs while some were more interested in premium hatchbacks

The preference for SUVs continued to rise in the year 2023 with buyers showing more interest in higher ground clearance than hatchbacks. This is especially evident when we examine the sales numbers, as well as from your searches right here on CarDekho. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 most popular cars on CarDekho as searched for by our users. Let’s have a look at them one by one.

1. Hyundai Creta

Price Range: Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh

The Hyundai Creta emerged as the most searched model on CarDekho throughout 2023. The Hyundai Creta received its last major update in 2020, but due to its comprehensive feature list, variety of powertrain and transmission options, and market presence, the Creta still enjoys high popularity. The compact SUV is also set to receive its midlife facelift in 2024, during which it is expected to get an updated fascia, new features, and enhanced safety technology.

2. Mahindra Thar

Price Range: Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 16.94 lakh

The Mahindra Thar is the second most searched model on CarDekho in 2023. The Thar boasts a substantial fan following due to its impressive road presence, off-road capabilities, and the availability of both petrol and diesel powertrain options, coupled with the convenience of both manual and automatic transmissions. In 2023, Mahindra also introduced a more affordable rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version of the Thar, which uses a downsized 1.5-litre diesel engine. All these factors have contributed to extensive waiting periods for the SUV. The Thar is set to receive its 5-door version in 2024.

3. Maruti Brezza

Price Range: Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

Completing the all-SUV podium of the most searched models on CarDekho in 2023 is the Maruti Brezza. Not only is the Brezza one of the best-selling SUVs in its segment, but it also consistently ranks among the top 10 best-selling cars each month. The Maruti Brezza is currently offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. What gives the Brezza an edge over its rivals is that it is the only subcompact SUV in the segment to come with a factory-fitted CNG powertrain.

4. Tata Altroz

Price Range: Rs 6.60 lakh to Rs 10.74 lakh

The most searched car on CarDekho in 2023 that was not an SUV is the Tata Altroz premium hatchback. It is the only offering in the segment to come with petrol, diesel, turbo-petrol, and CNG powertrain options, along with 5-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch transmissions. Secondly, the Altroz stands out as the most affordable model to offer a sunroof, and also with its CNG powertrain option. Thirdly, its CNG version incorporates twin-cylinder technology, providing the added convenience of usable boot space. These features collectively distinguish the Tata Altroz and contribute to its popularity among consumers in 2023.

5. Tata Nexon

Price Range: Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh

Tata introduced the long-awaited midlife update to the Nexon in September 2023, which includes comprehensive styling changes both inside and out, the addition of new features, and the inclusion of more transmission options while retaining the same engines. The electric iteration, the Nexon EV, also received identical updates in terms of aesthetics and features.

As one of the top-selling subcompact SUVs in its segment, the Tata Nexon also consistently ranks among the top-selling cars every month.

6. Maruti Fronx

Current Price Range: Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh

The Maruti Fronx is a sub-4m crossover which is based on the Maruti Baleno. The Fronx was introduced in 2023, with petrol and turbo-petrol powertrain options. Later, the Fronx also got the option of a CNG powertrain. It takes design cues from the Grand Vitara SUV while the feature list is more or less the same as that of the Baleno. The combination is clearly a popular one, as an alternative to subcompact SUVs.

7. Tata Punch

Price Range: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh

The Tata Punch also received the option of a CNG powertrain in 2023, featuring twin-cylinder CNG technology. With this, the micro SUV also got the sunroof, with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. The Punch was really able to carve out a new segment smaller than the sub-4m SUVs with its feature list, and body-style, attracting a good number of sales. Tata’s micro SUV is also going to receive its electric iteration in 2024. We are also expecting that Tata will also give the Punch a minor makeover in terms of design, based on the Punch EV.

8. Maruti Baleno

Price Range: Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh

The Maruti Baleno has been one of the most popular cars in the country for the last few years and it got its last major update in 2022. It comes with features like a 9-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, and heads-up display. The Baleno uses Maruti’s well known 1.2-litre petrol engine, available in both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. The premium hatchback can also be had with a CNG powertrain option as well.

9. Maruti Swift

Price Range: Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh

The next most searched model on CarDekho was another high-selling Maruti hatchback - the Swift. This midsize hatchback from Maruti is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. Additionally, it offers the option of a CNG powertrain. Thanks to its long-standing presence in the market and affordability, the Maruti Swift continues to experience high demand. The hatchback is slated to receive its generational update in 2024.

10. Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is the biggest car on this list and the most popular mid-size SUV by searches on CarDekho in 2023. It has recently been given its first proper update in October 2023. With the facelift, the midsize Tata SUV received styling changes and plethora of new features. It remains a diesel-only SUV with a 2-litre diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or the 6-speed automatic transmission. The SUV was also crash tested by both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, in which it scored full 5-star safety ratings. All of this has contributed a lot to the Harrier’s popularity.

These were the 10 most popular and searched cars on CarDekho in 2023. What was your most researched car of 2023? Are you planning to buy any of the above-mentioned models in 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

