This September, Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.25 Lakh On Renault Duster, Kiger, Triber, And Kwid

Renault has rolled out sizeable discounts on its lineup for September 2021. The Kiger, Triber, Duster, and Kwid pack special loyalty benefits, which will pile on the savings for you. All the offers are state-specific, so read on to know how much you can save with a Renault car this month:

Renault Duster

There’s a special loyalty benefit that helps you save up to Rs 1.1 lakh, depending on the Renault model. It will be applicable even if you don’t exchange or sell your existing car.

Buyers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa can save an extra Rs 25,000 compared to the rest of the country.

The Duster packs the most benefits of up to Rs 2.25 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Buyers in the three states mentioned above will get a complimentary 5-year /1 lakh-kilometre extended warranty.

The base-spec RXE gets a loyalty benefit of only Rs 10,000.

The benefits in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa are lower compared to the rest of India. You can avail loyalty benefits of up to Rs 95,000 if you’re not living in any of the above-mentioned states.

The Kiger does not get any cash discount or exchange bonus, but there’s a corporate/rural discount of Rs 10,000 / Rs 5,000.

The Kiger has got heavy discounts of up to Rs 1.05 lakh.

Renault Triber

The Triber gets discounts of up to Rs 1.45 lakh.

Buyers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa can save up to Rs 10,000 more than the rest of India.

In the above three states, the top-spec RXZ and RXT variants are eligible for a cash discount of Rs 25,000, while the mid-spec RXL gets Rs 20,000. For the rest of India, it is Rs 15,000 for the RXZ and RXT and Rs 10,000 for the RXL.

There are no discounts on the base-spec RXE, save for the special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 75,000.