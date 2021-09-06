HomeNew CarsNewsThis September, Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.25 Lakh On Renault Duster, Kiger, Triber, And Kwid
This September, Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.25 Lakh On Renault Duster, Kiger, Triber, And Kwid

Published On Sep 06, 2021 05:48 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

This month, you can avail massive discounts of over a lakh on the Kiger and Triber

  • All Renault cars get loyalty benefits in September. 

  • The Duster gets the maximum benefits of up to Rs 2.25 lakh. 

  • With the Triber, you can save up to Rs 1.45 lakh. 

  • Renault Kwid is eligible for discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh. 

Renault has rolled out sizeable discounts on its lineup for September 2021. The Kiger, Triber, Duster, and Kwid pack special loyalty benefits, which will pile on the savings for you. All the offers are state-specific, so read on to know how much you can save with a Renault car this month:

Renault Duster

Discounts

Maharashtra, Gujarat And Goa

Rest Of India

Cash Discount

Rs 35,000

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 40,000

Rs 30,000

Corporate Benefit / Rural Offer

Rs 30,000 / Rs 15,000

Rs 30,000 / Rs 15,000

Special Loyalty Benefit

Up To Rs 1.1 lakh

Up To Rs 1.1 lakh

Scrappage Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Total

Up To Rs 2.25 lakh

Up To Rs 2 lakh

  • The Duster packs the most benefits of up to Rs 2.25 lakh. 

  • Buyers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa can save an extra Rs 25,000 compared to the rest of the country. 

  • There’s a special loyalty benefit that helps you save up to Rs 1.1 lakh, depending on the Renault model. It will be applicable even if you don’t exchange or sell your existing car. 

Renault Kiger

Discounts

Maharashtra, Gujarat And Goa

Rest Of India

Cash Discount

-

-

Exchange Bonus

-

-

Corporate Benefit / Rural Offer

Rs 10,000 / Rs 5,000

Rs 10,000 / Rs 5,000

Special Loyalty Benefit

Up To Rs 80,000

Up To Rs 95,000

Scrappage Bonus

-

-

Total

Up To Rs 90,000

Up To Rs 1.05 lakh

  • The Kiger has got heavy discounts of up to Rs 1.05 lakh.

  • The Kiger does not get any cash discount or exchange bonus, but there’s a corporate/rural discount of Rs 10,000 / Rs 5,000. 

  • The benefits in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa are lower compared to the rest of India. You can avail loyalty benefits of up to Rs 95,000 if you’re not living in any of the above-mentioned states. 

  • The base-spec RXE gets a loyalty benefit of only Rs 10,000. 

  • Buyers in the three states mentioned above will get a complimentary 5-year /1 lakh-kilometre extended warranty. 

Renault Triber

Discounts

Maharashtra, Gujarat And Goa

Rest Of India

Cash Discount

Rs 25,000

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

25,000

Rs 25,000

Corporate Benefit / Rural Offer

Rs 10,000 / Rs 5,000

Rs 10,000 / Rs 5,000

Special Loyalty Benefit

Up To Rs 75,000

Up To Rs 75,000

Scrappage Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Total

Up To Rs 1.45 lakh

Up To Rs 1.35 lakh

  • The Triber gets discounts of up to Rs 1.45 lakh. 

  • Buyers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa can save up to Rs 10,000 more than the rest of India. 

  • In the above three states, the top-spec RXZ and RXT variants are eligible for a cash discount of Rs 25,000, while the mid-spec RXL gets Rs 20,000. For the rest of India, it is Rs 15,000 for the RXZ and RXT and Rs 10,000 for the RXL. 

  • There are no discounts on the base-spec RXE, save for the special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 75,000. 

  • There’s also a scrappage bonus of Rs 10,000 available for all the variants except for the RXE. 

Renault Kwid

Discounts

Maharashtra, Gujarat And Goa

Rest Of India

Cash Discount

Up To Rs 20,000

Up To Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Up To Rs 20,000

Up To Rs 20,000

Corporate Benefit / Rural Offer

Rs 10,000 / Rs 5,000

Rs 10,000 / Rs 5,000

Special Loyalty Benefit

Up To Rs 65,000

Up To Rs 65,000

Scrappage Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Total

Up To Rs 1.25 lakh

Up To Rs 1.15 lakh

  • With the Kwid, you save up to Rs 1.25 lakh. 

  • The exchange bonus for the 1-litre Kwid variants is Rs 20,000, while that for the 0.8-litre variants is Rs 15,000.

  • No benefits except for the loyalty bonus on the base-spec RXE 0.8-litre variant. 

  • There’s a special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 65,000 and a scrappage bonus of Rs 10,000.

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Renault Kiger

  Renault Kiger
  Renault Triber
  Renault Duster

