This April, Maruti Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 57,000 On NEXA Models

All models, except the XL6, get a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 this month

Maximum discount of Rs 57,000 offered on the base-spec Sigma of the S-Cross.

Maruti has provided the Ignis with benefits of up to Rs 43,000.

The Baleno comes with savings of up to Rs 33,000.

All offers are valid through April 2021.

Maruti retails its premium offerings like the Baleno and Ciaz via its NEXA chain of dealerships. The carmaker has now rolled out multiple benefits on all models valid till April 2021. Here are all the model-wise discounts:

Maruti Baleno

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

The above-mentioned benefits are applicable to the base-spec Sigma variant of the Baleno.

Maruti has provided the second-to-base Delta MT with a cash discount of Rs 15,000. The same drops to Rs 5,000 for the second-to-top Zeta MT and the range-topping Alpha MT.

There’s no cash discount on the Baleno’s CVT variants, limiting their total savings to Rs 13,000.

The exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same across all variants.

Maruti Ignis

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

Maruti is offering the base-spec Sigma variant of the Ignis with these savings.

The second-to-base Delta gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000, whereas the second-to-top Zeta and range-topping Alpha come with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

All variants get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount worth Rs 15,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

Maruti Ciaz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

The above-mentioned discounts apply to all the Ciaz’s variants.

Maruti XL6

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 4,000

The XL6 gets only a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 this month.

Maruti S-Cross

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The above benefits are applicable to all variants of the S-Cross except for the base-spec Sigma.

The Sigma gets a ‘Sigma 8+’ kit worth Rs 37,000 instead of a cash discount.

The exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, remain the same across all variants.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are exclusive to Delhi and may vary across states. Kindly contact your nearest NEXA dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom

