This April, Maruti Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 57,000 On NEXA Models
Published On Apr 16, 2021 12:34 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ciaz
All models, except the XL6, get a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 this month
-
Maximum discount of Rs 57,000 offered on the base-spec Sigma of the S-Cross.
-
Maruti has provided the Ignis with benefits of up to Rs 43,000.
-
The Baleno comes with savings of up to Rs 33,000.
-
All offers are valid through April 2021.
Maruti retails its premium offerings like the Baleno and Ciaz via its NEXA chain of dealerships. The carmaker has now rolled out multiple benefits on all models valid till April 2021. Here are all the model-wise discounts:
Maruti Baleno
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 33,000
-
The above-mentioned benefits are applicable to the base-spec Sigma variant of the Baleno.
-
Maruti has provided the second-to-base Delta MT with a cash discount of Rs 15,000. The same drops to Rs 5,000 for the second-to-top Zeta MT and the range-topping Alpha MT.
-
There’s no cash discount on the Baleno’s CVT variants, limiting their total savings to Rs 13,000.
-
The exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same across all variants.
Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.
Maruti Ignis
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 43,000
-
Maruti is offering the base-spec Sigma variant of the Ignis with these savings.
-
The second-to-base Delta gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000, whereas the second-to-top Zeta and range-topping Alpha come with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.
-
All variants get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount worth Rs 15,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.
Maruti Ciaz
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 30,000
-
The above-mentioned discounts apply to all the Ciaz’s variants.
Maruti XL6
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 4,000
-
The XL6 gets only a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 this month.
Maruti S-Cross
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 35,000
-
The above benefits are applicable to all variants of the S-Cross except for the base-spec Sigma.
-
The Sigma gets a ‘Sigma 8+’ kit worth Rs 37,000 instead of a cash discount.
-
The exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, remain the same across all variants.
Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are exclusive to Delhi and may vary across states. Kindly contact your nearest NEXA dealership for more details.
All prices, ex-showroom
Read More on : Ciaz on road price
- Renew Maruti Ciaz Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful