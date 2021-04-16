  • Login / Register
This April, Maruti Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 57,000 On NEXA Models

Published On Apr 16, 2021 12:34 PM

All models, except the XL6, get a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 this month

  • Maximum discount of Rs 57,000 offered on the base-spec Sigma of the S-Cross.

  • Maruti has provided the Ignis with benefits of up to Rs 43,000.

  • The Baleno comes with savings of up to Rs 33,000.

  • All offers are valid through April 2021.

Maruti retails its premium offerings like the Baleno and Ciaz via its NEXA chain of dealerships. The carmaker has now rolled out multiple benefits on all models valid till April 2021. Here are all the model-wise discounts:

Maruti Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 33,000

  • The above-mentioned benefits are applicable to the base-spec Sigma variant of the Baleno.

  • Maruti has provided the second-to-base Delta MT with a cash discount of Rs 15,000. The same drops to Rs 5,000 for the second-to-top Zeta MT and the range-topping Alpha MT.

  • There’s no cash discount on the Baleno’s CVT variants, limiting their total savings to Rs 13,000.

  • The exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same across all variants.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Maruti Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 43,000

  • Maruti is offering the base-spec Sigma variant of the Ignis with these savings.

  • The second-to-base Delta gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000, whereas the second-to-top Zeta and range-topping Alpha come with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

  • All variants get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount worth Rs 15,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

Maruti Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 30,000

  • The above-mentioned discounts apply to all the Ciaz’s variants. 

Maruti XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Offer

Amount

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 4,000

  • The XL6 gets only a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 this month. 

Maruti S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 35,000

  • The above benefits are applicable to all variants of the S-Cross except for the base-spec Sigma.

  • The Sigma gets a ‘Sigma 8+’ kit worth Rs 37,000 instead of a cash discount

  • The exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, remain the same across all variants.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are exclusive to Delhi and may vary across states. Kindly contact your nearest NEXA dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom

All prices, ex-showroom

Maruti Ciaz

Which is your city ?